Instagram: Instagram boss faces US lawmakers over allegations against impact on children – Times of India
WASHINGTON: InstagramThe company boss faces grilling from U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday after damning news articles based on leaked internal research showed the photo-sharing app could harm his young users.
Adam MosseriThe testimony of ”comes as social media networks of Facebook’s parent company, Meta, grapple with a crisis sparked by the company’s own documents and which has rekindled years of US pressure for regulation .
Documents leaked to journalists, lawmakers and regulators by Facebook’s whistleblower Francoise Haugen includes research from 2019 that found Instagram worsens body image issues for one in three teenage girls.
Another report, from 2020, found that 32% of teenage girls said that when they felt bad in their bodies, Instagram made it worse.
Facebook violently rejected a series of Wall Street Journal reports based on the findings, and a subsequent series for a US media consortium, arguing that its research was misinterpreted.
Senators Richard blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn are leading the hearing, the latest in a series on how social media could make teens feel less good about themselves.
“My conversations with parents have moved me deeply to fight for (…) reforms and demand answers that the whole nation is looking for,” Blumenthal said on Tuesday.
Facebook has rebounded from other scandals like the one involving Cambridge Analytica, a UK consulting firm that used the personal data of millions of Facebook users to target political ads.
In this case, the general manager Mark Zuckerberg traveled to Washington to apologize and the company agreed to a $ 5 billion settlement with US regulators.
However, the main social media network faces at least one investigation spurred by the latest crisis: A consortium of US states announced in November an investigation into Meta’s techniques for attracting young users and the potential harm that results from it. .
On the eve of Wednesday’s hearing before a Senate Commerce subcommittee, Instagram announced new protections for young users, such as suggesting a break if they’ve spent a lot of time on the platform.
The timing of the announcement drew a cautious reception from lawmakers, who questioned whether this was a distraction before the hearing.
Stephen Balkam, founder and CEO of advocacy group Family Online Safety Institute, said pre-hearing announcements are a tradition in Washington, but noted they won’t make the app’s glitches go away.
“Instagram is safer than it used to be. I think Instagram is less toxic to teens than it used to be. But it’s never going to be perfect, it’s never going to be completely safe. But then it is. is true for all social networks, “he told AFP.
