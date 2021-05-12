Instagram called one of Islam’s holiest mosques a terrorist organization
Instagram has removed posts and blocked hashtags on one of Islam’s holiest mosques because its content moderation system mistakenly associated the site with a designation the company reserves for terrorist organizations, according to the communications internal employee reviews as seen by BuzzFeed News. The error is just the latest content moderation failure from Instagram and its parent company Facebook, which has faced accusations from users around the world that this is censored content about the Israeli aggression towards the Palestinians.
The mistake, which was reported internally by upset employees on Tuesday, caused Instagram to remove or block posts containing hashtags for Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in the Islamic faith. Since Friday, the mosque is the place of clashes between Israeli police forces and Palestinians, many of whom had come to the site to pray during the last days of Ramadan.
In order to draw attention to the violence, Instagram users posted videos with the hashtag #AlAqsa or its Arab counterparts # الاقصى or # الأقصى, only to find that their posts had been removed or hidden from search results. Some notifications showed that Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, removed the posts because they were associated with “violence or dangerous organizations.” When employees learned of the dismissals and the rationale for them, some filed internal complaints.
In one case, an employee saw that Instagram had deleted an infographic describing the situation in Al-Aqsa, due to its association with “violence or a terrorist organization”. After the employee filed a grievance, they wrote in an internal message, they were informed that the image had been removed “based on a reference to ‘alaqsa’ which is a designated organization,” a term Facebook which refers to “dangerous individuals and organizations. (Content was eventually restored following the complaint.)
“These two mistakes and many others are completely unacceptable,” the Facebook employee wrote on an internal communications platform on Tuesday. “Al-Aqsa is the 3rd holiest site in Islam and is a central aspect of the faith for some 1.8 billion people.”
Facebook’s censorship of Al-Aqsa posts comes during a time of extreme tension and violence in the region. Until now 53 Palestinians, including more than a dozen children, and six Israelis have died, and more than 300 people have been injured since fighting erupted last week. While people have used Instagram and Facebook to disseminate information from the ground – from forced evictions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem to violence in Al-Aqsa – some have found their posts blocked or deleted.
For critics and even some employees, Facebook’s latest content moderation failures are proof of American society’s lack of understanding and resources in the region, and how even reckless mistakes can have a disproportionate impact when its products are used by more than 3 billion people. the world.
Facebook has already said The National Middle East Information Center that posts with the Al-Aqsa hashtags “were mistakenly restricted,” but an internal post obtained by BuzzFeed News on Wednesday went further, noting that the content was removed because Al-Aqsa “is also the name of an organization sanctioned by the United States government. “
A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment beyond what was in Wednesday’s internal post.
Last week, Palestinian Instagram users also complained that Instagram stories, or ephemeral videos and images that run for 24 hours on the platform, about the conflict were also being deleted. The company on Friday attributed the error to a bug on the social network that affected users sharing stories around the world.
These errors sparked reflection among some Facebook employees. In a post over the weekend, an employee wrote in an internal group that “the external perception is that FB timely silence political discourse and apologize later.”
“Some of these incidents are human review errors and some are automated and I don’t know what is most prevalent, but why can’t decision makers use local expertise in the [Middle East and North Africa] region like Public Policy or Comms and consult them before making a decision to remove sensitive hashtags or political content, ”they wrote, before sharing screenshots of various users complaining that their Instagram posts had been censored. They also noted that Instagram users around the world have started a campaign to give Instagram apps low ratings in the Google Play Store.
In response, Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, wrote a day later that the company had teams “that sort out and unblock any issues as they arise.”
This effort, however, did not prevent the continued removal of contents from the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where the conflict began last Friday when Israeli police stormed Palestinians. who had gathered to observe the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Complaints about the censorship of content with Al-Aqsa hashtags continued on Tuesday, when the affected employee reported the improper deletion of a position.
While there is an armed Palestinian coalition in the West Bank known as the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades which has been viewed as a terrorist entity by the United States and the European Union, and other organizations in the same name as Al-Aqsa Foundation are considered part of its support network by the US government, the critical Facebook employee said that was no excuse to censor the hashtags at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
“If there was a designated group called the Washington troublemakers and messages that simply mentioned that the word Washington was deleted, that would have been completely unacceptable,” they wrote. “I really want to point out that this part of our user base already feels alienated and censored and that having encountered so many issues like these – whether technical or product related – our users will not let us. not the benefit of the doubt. “
On Wednesday, an employee of the company’s Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy team wrote in his internal post that the term Al-Aqsa (الأقصى) “should not and does not violate our policies.”
“As many of you have rightly pointed out, just using the same name as a designated organization does not make the location and organization the same,” they wrote. “Our policies do not provide for the relocation of people, places or things that simply share a name with a designated organization – so any relocation based solely on a mention of the mosque’s name is certainly an application error and would not have never had to happen under Our policies. “
Others were less confident in Facebook’s internal explanation. Ashraf Zeitoon, who was Facebook’s policy manager for the Middle East and North Africa region from 2014 to mid-2017, noted that the company employed some of the best terrorism experts in the world who surely could distinguish the mentions of Al-Aqsa from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.
“For them to go and identify a word of a two-word name as associated with a terrorist organization is a lame excuse,” he said, noting that he was involved in drafting policies on how the The company referred to terrorist groups and their content. “They are more qualified than that and more competent than that.”
Zeitoon cited an internal Facebook fear of upsetting Israeli interests and overvaluing content as potential reasons why Al-Aqsa videos and footage were removed.
In response, a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that Al-Aqsa content was restricted due to human error and not due to government requests.
Facebook’s removal and blocking of some Palestinian content prompted social network employees to speak out internally. Ahead of a regular company-wide meeting on Thursday which is expected to be chaired by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, some workers began voting for a question that asked, “Our integrity systems fail marginalized groups (see: Palestine, BLM, Indigenous women). What will we do about it? “
The question is at the bottom of the list of top questions, behind at least three different questions about Facebook’s work-from-home policies and one asking if Mark Zuckerberg will ever host. Saturday Night Live, after an appearance by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the variety show last weekend.
In another question, an employee asked if Facebook would move its regional office to Tel Aviv, which some Palestinian American employees cannot access due to Israeli restrictions. Noting that Human Rights Watch had designated Israel as an apartheid state, they asked if Facebook would ever reconsider its location in the Israeli city.
A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.
Source link