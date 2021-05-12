Instagram called one of Islam’s holiest mosques a terrorist organization

Instagram has removed posts and blocked hashtags on one of Islam’s holiest mosques because its content moderation system mistakenly associated the site with a designation the company reserves for terrorist organizations, according to the communications internal employee reviews as seen by BuzzFeed News. The error is just the latest content moderation failure from Instagram and its parent company Facebook, which has faced accusations from users around the world that this is censored content about the Israeli aggression towards the Palestinians. The mistake, which was reported internally by upset employees on Tuesday, caused Instagram to remove or block posts containing hashtags for Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in the Islamic faith. Since Friday, the mosque is the place of clashes between Israeli police forces and Palestinians, many of whom had come to the site to pray during the last days of Ramadan. In order to draw attention to the violence, Instagram users posted videos with the hashtag #AlAqsa or its Arab counterparts # الاقصى or # الأقصى, only to find that their posts had been removed or hidden from search results. Some notifications showed that Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, removed the posts because they were associated with “violence or dangerous organizations.” When employees learned of the dismissals and the rationale for them, some filed internal complaints. In one case, an employee saw that Instagram had deleted an infographic describing the situation in Al-Aqsa, due to its association with “violence or a terrorist organization”. After the employee filed a grievance, they wrote in an internal message, they were informed that the image had been removed “based on a reference to ‘alaqsa’ which is a designated organization,” a term Facebook which refers to “dangerous individuals and organizations. (Content was eventually restored following the complaint.) “These two mistakes and many others are completely unacceptable,” the Facebook employee wrote on an internal communications platform on Tuesday. “Al-Aqsa is the 3rd holiest site in Islam and is a central aspect of the faith for some 1.8 billion people.”

Facebook’s censorship of Al-Aqsa posts comes during a time of extreme tension and violence in the region. Until now 53 Palestinians, including more than a dozen children, and six Israelis have died, and more than 300 people have been injured since fighting erupted last week. While people have used Instagram and Facebook to disseminate information from the ground – from forced evictions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem to violence in Al-Aqsa – some have found their posts blocked or deleted. For critics and even some employees, Facebook’s latest content moderation failures are proof of American society’s lack of understanding and resources in the region, and how even reckless mistakes can have a disproportionate impact when its products are used by more than 3 billion people. the world.

Facebook has already said The National Middle East Information Center that posts with the Al-Aqsa hashtags “were mistakenly restricted,” but an internal post obtained by BuzzFeed News on Wednesday went further, noting that the content was removed because Al-Aqsa “is also the name of an organization sanctioned by the United States government. “ A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment beyond what was in Wednesday’s internal post. Last week, Palestinian Instagram users also complained that Instagram stories, or ephemeral videos and images that run for 24 hours on the platform, about the conflict were also being deleted. The company on Friday attributed the error to a bug on the social network that affected users sharing stories around the world. These errors sparked reflection among some Facebook employees. In a post over the weekend, an employee wrote in an internal group that “the external perception is that FB timely silence political discourse and apologize later.” “Some of these incidents are human review errors and some are automated and I don’t know what is most prevalent, but why can’t decision makers use local expertise in the [Middle East and North Africa] region like Public Policy or Comms and consult them before making a decision to remove sensitive hashtags or political content, ”they wrote, before sharing screenshots of various users complaining that their Instagram posts had been censored. They also noted that Instagram users around the world have started a campaign to give Instagram apps low ratings in the Google Play Store.