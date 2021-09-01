Innovative Use of World’s First Malaria Vaccine Generates Remarkable Results and Vital Opportunity

Malaria still kills 400,000 people each year, most of them African children under five. RTS, S is the first malaria vaccine that reduces malaria and severe and life-threatening malaria in young children. Credit: Mercedes Sayagues / IPS

Sep 01 (IPS) – Amid the tragedy and turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is gratifying to see work continuing in Africa to find new ways to fight malaria, a very old disease that has been a formidable enemy for thousands of people for years and still kills 400,000 people each year, mostly African children under the age of five.

Scientists from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and their colleagues from the Institut de Recherche en Sciences de la Santé in Burkina Faso and the University of Bamako in Mali published resultsa phase 3 trial which involved the world’s first and only malaria vaccine.

New evidence from Mali and Burkina Faso shows that RTS, S, which is also being introduced in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi as part of a historic pilot introduction, could be an even more valuable tool than initially anticipated. And those of us involved in the fight against malaria are certainly hungry for good news.

Working in areas where malaria increases during the rainy season, the researchers report a dramatic reduction in malaria and deaths among young children who received the RTS, S vaccine just before the onset of the rains. They found that the vaccine worked as well as the standard prevention practice in these areas, known as seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC), which involves giving therapeutic doses of common antimalarial drugs each month during the rainy season. usually through a door-to-door campaign.

This is an important discovery. SMC is a resource intensive intervention, and in some settings a single annual dose of a vaccine before the season could be an attractive alternative.

However, the most striking results occurred in the group of some 1,700 children who received both interventions — the drugs and the vaccine. They saw an additional 60-70% reduction in serious illness and hospitalizations compared to the already impressive stand-alone interventions – preventive drugs or the RTS, S vaccine – and also a more than 70% reduction in malaria deaths. . Equally important: the combination has been shown to be safe and well tolerated.

I was part of a group of African ministers of health in June 2016 who sat on the board of directors of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and passionately supported the funding of an RTS, S pilot project to find out more on its public health potential. These new results are encouraging.

RTS, S is the first malaria vaccine that reduces malaria and severe and life-threatening malaria in young children. About 2.1 million doses of vaccine have been provided and over 750,000 children have received their first dose of vaccine as part of the pilot program where malaria risks occur year round. The results of the pilot program indicate strong community demand for the malaria vaccine as well as the childhood immunization capacity to deliver it. This new study in Burkina Faso and Mali provides further evidence for the safety and efficacy of RTS, S.

Just before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa’s fight against malaria was at a standstill in what the World Health Organization (WHO) called a “unacceptably high level ‘ of deceased. Regaining momentum in the fight against malaria will require new tools, especially with existing preventive interventions threatened by the emergence of insecticide resistance.

New tools to fight malaria are particularly needed in countries like Mali and Burkina Faso, located in a region known as the African Sahel, a strip of semi-arid land that stretches across the mainland of Senegal. in Sudan. There, the danger of malaria increases dramatically with the onset of the rainy season. Today, six of the ten African countries designated by WHO as needing “high impact” antimalarial interventions are in the Sahel, where malaria remains a leading cause of death among children despite substantialreductions in malaria obtained from a combination of SMC and insecticide-treated bednets (ITNs).

Thanks to the development of the RTS, S vaccine over the past 30 years, scientists have found that the protective efficacy of RTS, S is particularly high in the first months after vaccination. This feature prompted researchers to investigate whether RTS, S could be strategically supplied, just before the peak malaria season, to combat seasonal malaria transmission.

Seasonal administration of the RTS, S malaria vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective – and the combination of SMC with the vaccine was particularly potent – and may expand the options available to control malaria.

In October, the Global Advisory Bodies for Immunization and Malaria will meet to review the available RTS, S evidence and consider a potential WHO recommendation for wider use of the vaccine across Africa.

If the WHO recommends wider use of the vaccine, African governments must be ready to seize the opportunity to save lives. They must be prepared to make smart and strategic decisions to deploy this vaccine while continuing to promote the use of other proven malaria interventions to maximize impact.

We saw in COVID-19 what the global health community can accomplish when they come together to fight a deadly disease. It would be a welcome turn of events to see Africa emerge from the pandemic with a new tool to confront the old malaria enemy with renewed vigor to get progress in the fight against malaria back on track.

Dr Keset Admasu, CEO of Big Win Philanthropy, former CEO of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria and former Minister of Health of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia