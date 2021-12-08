Injured UNHCR staff in DR Congo, UN chief calls for full investigation

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the convoy which was escorted by “peacekeepers” from the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) in the Mambassa area, Lubero territory, North Kivu province, where instability is rife and dozens of armed groups operate freely.

The three UNHCR Staff received emergency medical assistance at the scene, according to an agency statement. “They were then brought to safety by the escort (MONUSCO). They have since been taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment, ”he continued.

The injured were traveling in a clearly identified UNHCR vehicle, and were returning to the town of Beni from the town of Kirumba, in the south of Lubero territory, “after distributing aid to people already displaced from their homes by violence and vulnerable families in the host community.

“UNHCR is shocked and outraged by the attack and calls in the strongest terms for respect for international humanitarian and human rights law in order to protect civilians and aid workers from violence, and to ensure that that the perpetrators be brought to justice immediately, ”the agency said.

Holding the culprits accountable: Guterres

In A declaration published by its spokesperson in New York, UN Secretary General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack, carried out by suspected Mai-Mai militias, and wished a speedy and full recovery to the injured personnel.

Mr. Guterres stressed that attacks on United Nations personnel and aid workers “may constitute a war crime”.

“He calls on the Congolese authorities to spare no effort to investigate and quickly hold accountable the perpetrators of this unacceptable attack,” Dujarric said.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms his continued support to all humanitarian workers in their efforts to provide assistance to the Congolese people. “