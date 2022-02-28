Initial talks end between delegations from Russia and Ukraine.

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine held initial talks in southeastern Belarus on Monday amid limited hopes for a breakthrough that could end fighting that started when Russian forces invaded Ukraine last week.

The talks ended after several hours and their outcome could not immediately be determined. Delegates returned to their respective capitals for consultations. The talks coincided with reports of the renewed bombing of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv more explosions in the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine initially rejected attending talks in Belarus because Russian forces stationed there have taken part in the invasion. But then Ukrainian officials agreed to send a delegation to the meeting in Gomel, a city near the borders of Russia and Ukraine. “You can feel absolutely safe,” Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei of Belarus told the delegates at the start of the meeting. “Any request or proposal you may have about today’s meeting will be taken into account and action.”

Video from Belarus’s official news agency showed a handful of delegates from each side sitting down on opposite sides of a long table. The flags of Russia and Ukraine, in addition to that of Belarus, stood at the head of the table while smaller flags on the table denoted each side.