Informal dialogue on UN chiefs selection process begins

The former Portuguese Prime Minister who then headed the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) for more than a decade, before being appointed to the top UN post in October 2016, is currently the only official candidate for that post, having been appointed by the government of Portugal.

He circulated his vision statement for a second five-year term in March, but Friday’s informal interactive dialogue provided an opportunity for him to share a more personal perspective on why he was running again as a candidate.

Selection process

the informal dialogues were introduced during the last selection process to the United Nations General Assembly, with the idea of ​​allowing candidates to present their views and answer questions from a wide range of representatives of the global community, including including civil society, setting a new standard of transparency.

Following informal dialogues with Member States, the security Council will begin its selection process by June, although there may be further dialogues if other candidates emerge.

According to A Charter, the Security Council makes its recommendation to fill the post in the General Assembly, and since 1996 the Council’s recommendation has been unanimous.

The Assembly formally appoints the Secretary-General by a resolution which, in the past, has been submitted by the President of the General Assembly and adopted by consensus.

Tackle the root causes

Describing his initial motivation for running five years ago, Mr. Guterres said he sought to devote his energy “to addressing the root causes of war, underdevelopment and violence” and to creating conditions in which “people could prosper and flourish”, to both as the right thing to do and “do”.

He said the failures of globalization, growing inequalities and man-made destruction of nature and climate made him realize that a “renewed social contract” was imperative.

“More and more people are living in their own echo chamber. They are drawn to disinformation, populism, extremism, xenophobia and racism, ”he said.

“We live in a sort of post-enlightenment era that has nurtured irrational, even nihilistic, belief systems spreading fear, denying science and truth.”

A new kind of geostrategic divide, or cold war, had to be avoided at all costs, he added, and the best antidote is to “rekindle a shared commitment to core values.”

Soaring diplomacy

The next Secretary-General was to “maximize the unifying power of the United Nations, redouble efforts for the rise of diplomacy for peace, foster confidence, build confidence, identify areas of convergence, act as an intermediary for peace. good faith and constantly bringing people together, ”he told Member States from the podium in the General Assembly Hall in New York.

Advocating for those who have not traditionally been offered a seat at the world’s main diplomatic table, he said civil society, cities, the private sector and young people were “essential voices that must be heard”.

Injustice and suffering must be faced, he said, and the power dynamics of the distribution of resources and technology must be taken into account.

the COVID-19[female[feminine The pandemic was a “stark reminder” of the limits of collective action, as well as of its potential, “when it comes to vaccines or acting in solidarity with these underserved or struggling communities and countries”.

Take the test

In a note of optimism, he said it is now up to us “to stand up to the test of this pivotal moment for our future.” I firmly believe that this momentum is unstoppable. “

He offered his services for another term of Secretary-General which would be “at the service of all Member States equally and without an agenda” except that of the Charter.

“We are at a fragile time, and it is quite clear to me that the complex challenges of today can only inspire a humble approach – an approach in which the Secretary-General alone does not have all the answers. , nor does it seek to impose its views… facilitator, mediator, bridge builder and honest broker to help find solutions that benefit everyone involved and overcome challenges and contractions ”.

Mr Guterres said he would continue to “feel the acute responsibilities of the office every day,” placing “human dignity and peace with nature, including for future generations, at the heart of our work and common efforts. “.