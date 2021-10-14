Infographic: The olive industry in Palestine

The olive harvest season is underway in the occupied Palestinian territories.

About 80,000 to 100,000 Palestinian families depend on the olive harvest, which takes place each year between October and November, for their income – more than 15 percent of working women.

According to the Palestine Trade Center, or PalTrade, the olive industry is worth between $ 160 million and $ 191 million in good years.

Traditionally a festive season, this year’s harvest is once again overshadowed by strict Israeli restrictions, attacks from settlers, and a lower yield due to harsh weather conditions.

The olive and olive oil industry

Olive trees have been cultivated across Palestine for thousands of years and have become a symbol of Palestinian resilience against Israeli occupation.

Almost half of all cultivated land in the occupied West Bank and Gaza is planted with around 10 million olive trees (PDF). The small green or black stone fruits are mainly used to produce olive oil, which is never lacking at a Palestinian table, as well as table olives, pickles and soap.

The Palestinian city of Nablus has long been renowned for the production of olive oil soap rich in antioxidants and gentle on the skin.

In 2019, around 177,000 tonnes of olives were pressed, producing 39,600 tonnes of olive oil – around 30,000 liters (7,925 gallons) according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

The governorates of Jenin, Tubas and the northern valleys produced the largest amount of olive oil with 10,442 tonnes, followed by Tulkarm (6,031 tonnes) and Gaza (5,582 tonnes).

Olive harvest under occupation

A study published in 2012 by the Jerusalem Applied Research Institute (ARIJ) estimated that since 1967, Israeli authorities have uprooted 800,000 Palestinian olive trees in the West Bank.

In the past year alone, more than 9,300 trees were destroyed in the West Bank, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Besides the physical destruction of these olive trees, many Palestinian farmers in the West Bank need Israeli permits to access their land in restricted areas near illegal Israeli settlements.

Israeli settlements are Jewish communities built illegally on Palestinian land. Today, between 600,000 and 750,000 Israeli settlers live in at least 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Palestinian farmers are not allowed to access much of their land in areas near settlements except for a few days a year. According to human rights group HaMoked, permit approval rates have declined over the years. In 2020, only 24 percent land access permits have been approved.

Attacks by Israeli settlers

During the 2020 olive harvest season, OCHA documented at least 26 Palestinians injured and more than 1,700 trees vandalized.

From October 4, 2021, the United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Group recorded at least 365 settler attacks against Palestinians. This week a 10 day campaign to help and protect farmers was launched in areas considered to be at high risk of attacks from Israeli settlers.

The campaign, organized by the Union of Agricultural Working Committees (UAWC), will cover 12 villages, mainly in southern Nablus, but also in the regions of Ramallah and Bethlehem.

Muayyad Bsharat, UAWC advocacy manager, told Al Jazeera that the main objective of the campaign is to “strengthen control over our natural resources, by bringing Palestinian farmers to their land in Area C”. [under full Israeli control], and other areas threatened by Israeli occupation ”.