Infographic: the most valuable football clubs in the world

Football is the most popular sport in the world, with at least 3.5 billion fans worldwide.

A decision taken earlier this month by 12 top European clubs to join a new league, the Super League, sent shock waves around the world.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid were part of the separatist league.

Each club has been promised a share of the 3.5 billion euros ($ 4.2 billion) grant provided by investment bank JP Morgan.

The European football governing body, UEFA and FIFA, the world’s football governing body, have threatened to ban clubs and players and impose fines on them. Following furious reactions from supporters, players, managers and governments, the six English clubs, Spanish club Atletico Madrid and Italian clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan got out of the competition, leaving the future of the Super League in doubt.

The greatest sport in the world

Played almost everywhere, football is the most popular sport in the world. FIFA estimates that nearly 3.5 billion people, representing almost half of the planet, watched the 2018 World Cup championship in Russia – the most in a single sporting event.

Below is a map showing the most popular sport by country. Popularity is measured by a combination of several factors, including number of viewers, number of players, public interest and local media coverage.

Football leagues around the world

FIFA, the 116-year-old sports federation, is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and manages six continental confederations which include national and club leagues.

Each continent’s premier tournament is known as the Champions League or the Copa Libertadores in South America. The best teams from each of their respective sub-leagues compete once a year for the prestigious trophy of their continent. The European Champions League pays the highest price of any club football tournament at 19 million euros ($ 23 million).

The Copa Libertadores of South America pay $ 15 million to its champion team, followed by the winners of the AFC Champions League in Asia ($ 4 million), the CAF Champions League in Africa ( $ 2.5 million), the CONCACAF Champions League in North and Central America ($ 500,000) and the OFC Champions League in Oceania. cash prize of $ 75,000.

The most valuable clubs

According to data from Forbes football evaluation list, the 20 most important club teams in the world are based in Europe. The 20 richest teams are worth over $ 45 billion. The Spanish club’s rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are worth at least $ 4.75 billion each. The 12 teams that signed to join the Super League are among the 20 richest teams in the world.

The most expensive players

Of the 20 most valuable players, 15 are from teams that have joined the Super League. Currently, the world’s most expensive club player is Kylian Mbappe who plays for French club Paris Saint Germain. The 22-year-old center-forward is worth $ 176 million according to the football website Transfermarkt.