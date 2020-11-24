Infertility Treatment Devices Market – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)

The major factors attributable to the growth of the Infertility Treatment Devices Market are significant changes in the lifestyle that have contributed to the increase in infertility and the prevalence of conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. (PCOS).

In addition, a steady increase in the incidence of infertility in both sexes is expected to drive the market. For example, according to the United Nations (UN), the global fertility rate is expected to decline to 2.4 births per woman by 2030 and 2.2 births per woman by 2050. In addition, increased government support , coupled with increased awareness and public health measures fuel the market for infertility treatment devices.

Main market trends

Semen Separation Devices Segment by Type is expected to hold the largest market share in the Infertility Treatment Devices Market

The sperm separation device segment is expected to account for the largest share of the infertility treatment device market. Sperm separation devices are used in most ART such as IVF and artificial insemination. These devices are essential for ARTs as they provide purified samples for other procedures.

The imaging systems segment is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period. This segment is growing rapidly thanks to its non-invasive time-lapse technology, which prevents embryos from being disrupted in culture during their evaluation.

On the end-user side, recently fertility clinics have dominated the highest revenue share and are expected to continue throughout the forecast period. These clinics offer couples counseling and plan treatments based on the causes and severity of their infertility.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Experience Fastest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years due to an increase in the rate of infertility in this region and the availability of various reimbursement schemes in developed regions is likely to further fuel l regional expansion. The increasing number of couples opting for ART as well as advanced technologies offering promising growth for fertility clinics, hospitals and device manufacturers to expand their presence in the market.

However, the high cost of IVF procedures, along with the risk of infections and unfavorable scarring, are restraining the growth of the infertility treatment devices market in the region. The required treatment procedures are still out of reach for many due to the high costs involved and regulatory issues nationwide are the major factors hampering the market for infertility testing and treatment. Treatment is still beyond the reach of many infertile couples.

Competitive landscape

The infertility treatment device market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Some leading players are actively making acquisitions with other companies to consolidate their market positions around the world and while others distribute products.

