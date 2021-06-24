World
Infections and deaths continue to skyrocket in Russia – Times of India
MOSCOW: Coronavirus infections continue to soar in Russia, with authorities reporting 20,182 new cases on Thursday and 568 others deaths. The two counts are the highest since the end of January.
Rise in infections that hit Russia earlier this month comes as authorities struggle to overcome generalization vaccine hesitation and immunize its 146 million inhabitants. As of Wednesday, only 20.7 million – or just 14% of the population – had received at least one injection of the vaccine, while 16.7 million – 11% – had been fully immunized.
In response to the outbreak of contagions, authorities in 14 Russian regions have made vaccination compulsory for certain groups of people, such as government officials, people employed in retail, healthcare, education, restaurants and other service companies. In most of these regions, eligible companies are required to ensure vaccination of at least 60% of their staff in the coming months.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday that over the past week vaccination rates had nearly doubled.
The Russian State Coronavirus Task Force has reported a total of more than 5.3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the pandemic and more than 131,000 deaths.
