Inequality is about to kill millions of people – “We must fight it together.”

The United Nations celebrated World AIDS Day on November 30. Credit: UNAIDS

GENEVA, 01 Dec. (IPS) – This week I called on the world to warn them that inequality makes us all dangerous. I have vividly noted our new analysis that we face millions more deaths from AIDS – 7.7 million in the next decade alone – as well as the continued devastation of pandemics, unless that leaders do not tackle the inequalities that drive them. We need to treat this threat as an emergency, like a red alert.

To end AIDS, we need to act much more urgently to tackle these inequalities. And it’s not just AIDS. All pandemics take root and widen the cracks in society. The world’s inability to tackle marginalization and power inequality is also at the root of the COVID crisis and leaves us unprepared for the pandemics of tomorrow. We need all leaders to work boldly and together to tackle the inequalities that put us all at risk.

To tackle inequality, leaders must take these courageous steps:

Support community-led and people-centered infrastructure

Guarantee equitable access to medicines, vaccines and health technologies

Strengthen human rights, to build trust and fight pandemics

Raise essential workers and provide them with the resources and tools they need

Ensure people-centered data systems that highlight inequalities.

At the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level meeting on HIV / AIDS in June this year, member states adopted a bold new plan to end the AIDS epidemic, including new targets for 2025.

We see examples around the world of the transformative impact of tackling inequality – with some people and countries making progress on AIDS that many thought was impossible. These prove that it can be done and guide us in what we need to take globally to end AIDS.

During my recent visit to Senegal, I saw the power of leadership in reducing new HIV infections. In Dakar, I met inspirational Mariama Ba Thiam, a peer educator in a harm reduction program for people who inject drugs.

The program helps them protect their health and ensure their economic independence. Mariama’s approach works because she starts by looking at the whole person, connecting the medical to the social. He rejects the failed punitive and stigmatizing approaches taken by so many people, and on the contrary, he respects the dignity of each person.

It is successful because it involves frontline communities in service delivery and leadership, and because it recognizes that access to science-based treatment is a human right and a public good. We know what success looks like, and it looks like Mariama. Thousands of Mariamas from all over the world have shown the way by walking it.

But in too many cases, not only are we not moving fast enough to end the inequalities that are at the root of pandemics, and we are moving in the wrong direction – technology monopolies instead of technology sharing, donor withdrawal. instead of global solidarity, austerity instead of investment, repression of marginalized communities instead of repealing outdated laws.

Six in seven new HIV infections among adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa occur in girls. Gay men and other men who have sex with men, sex workers, and people who use drugs are 25 to 35 more likely to get HIV globally. Progress in the fight against AIDS, which was already on track, is now under even greater pressure as the Covid crisis continues to rage, disrupting HIV prevention and treatment services, schooling , violence prevention programs, etc. Harm reduction services for people who use drugs were discontinued in almost two-thirds (65%) of the 130 countries surveyed in 2020.

We came to a fork in the road. The choice of leaders to make on inequalities lies between bold action and half measures. The data is clear: it is being too progressive that is the unaffordable choice.

Leaders must turn this moment of crisis into a moment of transformation. Ending these inequalities quickly is what needs to be reflected in every leader’s political agenda and in every country’s budget.

If we tackle the inequalities that hold back progress, we can deliver on the promise to end AIDS by 2030. It is in our hands. But if we don’t take action to end inequality, we will all pay the price.

Inequalities kill. With every passing minute, we are losing a precious life to AIDS, and growing inequalities are putting us more and more at risk. We do not have the time.

Winnie Byanyima is Executive Director of UNAIDS and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations

