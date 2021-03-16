Inequalities, COVID-19 and the plight of young people

Credit: @ Mahnaz Yazdani

STOCKHOLM / ROME, March 16 (IPS) – Inequality characterizes the world we live in, predisposing the way we act and think. We see our existence as composed of dichotomies – men and women, young and old, black or white, as well as a difference between those who have and those who do not have access to wealth, health, education. and influence. Dichotomies also arose out of comparisons, about how things are now and how they could have been, how they were before and how they are now.

COVID-19 is on the minds of the majority of the world’s population and like everything that happens to us, it is influenced by inequality. Many are exhausted by isolation and worry: Personal and economic losses are mixed with ignorance of what COVID-19 really is and how it is developing. Among the many factors that govern decisions about the pandemic are preconceived differences between nations and age groups.

In a briefing on June 18 and July 2 last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) proposed a global framework to ensure a fair and just allocation of COVID-19 commodities. The recommendations were based on statistics showing that one percent of the world’s population are health system workers, while eight percent are 65 and over, and an additional 15 percent of adults have “co-morbidities.” which places them at high risk of deadly COVID-19. infections.

Most governments have said they intend to follow the WHO-recommended allocations for vaccine deployment, prioritizing “health and social workers” as the first group to receive the vaccine. COVID vaccine. These people are estimated to live in “developed countries” representing three percent of the population. The second stage of vaccinations will benefit people at “high risk” and / or “over 65” (around 20 percent), while a third stage will benefit “other priority groups”, whose needs are. based on their state of health. conditions (20 percent).

It can be noted that the WHO Allocation Framework was first and foremost recommended to be applicable to “low income countries” and to “low and middle income countries”, while allowing “self-financing” countries to acquire preferential access to a still limited world. access to COVID vaccines. This means that rich countries are free to enter into advance purchasing agreements with manufacturers and thereby capture the limited supply of vaccines, most of them having already obtained preferential access, which means that ‘they currently control a greater proportion of the vaccine supply.

However, under a program called Covax, WHO intends, in cooperation with the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), to ensure that 92 “countries the poorest “will have access to vaccines, along with 98” richer countries “. Currently, Covax has raised $ 6 billion, but at least another $ 2 billion is still needed to meet its target for 2021.

Vaccines produced in the UK, US, Europe, Russia and China have already been approved and purchased and are now distributed in countries around the world. High-income countries currently hold 4.2 billion doses of COVID vaccines, while low- and middle-income countries have obtained 670 million, meaning rich countries, representing 14% of the world’s population, have up to ‘now bought more than half of the most promising. vaccines.

As a result, poor countries are still lagging behind in the race to get enough vaccines, while several of the Covax signatories, who funded the program, are negotiating their own deals directly with drug companies. As a result, they can undermine the initiative by withdrawing doses from the market, risking that demand continues to exceed supply. Of course, every political leader wants to protect their own people first, even though during a global pandemic no country can be safe until all countries are protected.

The above facts are clear to all, although they are just the tip of an iceberg of COVID-19-related inequalities. One aspect that so far has not been widely recognized is the extent to which young people and children are affected and suffer from the effects of COVID-19. These are actually the ones who should be the last to get the COVID vaccine. This group does not only include adolescents, but the entire so-called Generation Z, the demographic cohort that grew up with the internet and portable digital technology and the majority of which now care for the sick and the people. older people, as well as the maintenance of production and services. who support us all.

Small children are also hit hard by COVID-19. The number of children under five who die from preventable diseases has risen dramatically over the past year as the pandemic in many countries halted the fight against infectious diseases and canceled immunization programs. Children and youth are also experiencing an increase in abuse and neglect due to COVID-19. Young people in particular, and women to a greater extent than men, suffer from the closure of schools and universities and reduced employment opportunities. A worrying trend is that at least 13 million girls are believed to have been married earlier than before, mainly due to school closings and lack of education and employment opportunities.

For those of us with children and grandchildren, young and old, COVID-19 now confirms that our generation has let them down. Our young people rightly raise their voices accusing us of belonging to a generation that was prepared to sacrifice their children for their own well-being. It is only when we ourselves are threatened that we have been prepared to take drastic measures. Young people might tell us: “Look at what you have left us as a legacy – a destroyed climate, a polluted land and weapons of mass destruction, and now you demand that we remain isolated in your home to prevent you from being infected with the disease. COVID- 19. ”

When I observe young people and children around me, it is easy to see the difficulties they are facing. How they struggle with themselves and their existence. Most young people feel worse now than they did before COVID-19. They worry more about their future, while fewer and fewer think that life has meaning. Young people, who find themselves in a period of life where social interaction is crucial for their development and well-being, are now isolated between four walls in homes that many of them are forced to share with parents. frustrated, aging and harassing.

The majority of the world’s children did not go to school last year, and the education of students who received distance education has been shown to be lagging behind. Danish researchers have found that eight-year-old students in Copenhagen who, due to the COVID shutdown, were not attending school, gained an average of 7.6 kilograms, including 3.3 kilograms of pure fat. The children simply stopped moving. In other regions, the effect may have been reversed when children from poor families missed their school meals.

A survey by the German Institute for Economic Research (Ifo) found that students on average halved the time they spent on learning and homework, while the German weekly Der Spiegel warned that poorer education carries a risk of physical and mental illness, while reporting that education economists had calculated that four months of closed schools reduced future annual income by 2.5 percent.

It has been said that the financial crisis that rocked the world 15 years ago resulted in around 10,000 more suicides than normal. Currently, European and American organizations working on suicide prevention are warning that their helplines are overworked. The economic distress of millions of struggling young people and families trying to make ends meet, due to layoffs and dwindling job opportunities in the wake of COVID-19, does not bode well for the United States. to come up.

Unfortunately, I do not think I am an alarmist. It is high time that we were concerned about the well-being of the children and young people of the world. Let us take COVID-19 as a warning and remember that we cannot act in a laissez-faire manner by avoiding what parents have done before us – seeing the well-being of their children as their number one priority.

Main sources: BBC: Covax: How will Covid vaccines be shared around the world? February 24 https://www.bbc.com/news/world-55795297, Ifo Insitute: COVID-19 school closures hit low-performing students particularly hard. November 15, 2020 https://www.ifo.de/en/node/60075 Gardell, Jonas; We sacrifice children’s health and future in covid strategy, March 1 https://www.expressen.se/kultur/jonas-gardell/vi-offrar-barnens-halsa-och-framtid-i-covidstrategin/

Jan Lundius holds a doctorate. on the History of Religion at Lund University and has been a development expert, researcher and advisor to Sida, UNESCO, FAO and other international organizations.

