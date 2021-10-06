Inequalities between ethnic groups are glaring, new UN report reveals

The Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), produced by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Oxford Initiative on Poverty and Human Development, also found that in nine specific ethnic groups studied, more than 90 percent of the population is trapped in poverty.

In some cases, the disparities between ethnic and racial groups are greater than between regions of a country. More than that, the disparities across the index for ethnicity, is greater than that across all 109 countries, and all other variables tested.

In addition to income, the index measures poverty using various indicators, including poor health, insufficient education and low standard of living.

The research for the report was conducted in 109 countries, covering 5.9 billion people, and presents an ethnic / race / caste disaggregation, for 41 nations.

Regional differences

Within a country, multidimensional poverty among different ethnic groups can vary greatly.

For example, in Latin America, indigenous peoples are among the poorest. In Bolivia, indigenous communities make up about 44 percent of the population, but make up 75 percent of the multidimensionally poor.

The figures are also striking in India, where five out of six people in this situation belonged to “lower tribes or castes”, according to the report. UNDP.

Solutions

In proposing solutions to this problem, the authors cite the example of the two poorest ethnic groups in The Gambia, which have roughly the same value in the index, but have different deprivations, to show that different policy actions are necessary to find effective solutions for different cases.

Focusing on gender, the report shows that around the world, around two-thirds of multidimensionally poor people, or 836 million, live in households where no woman or girl has completed at least six years of schooling.

On top of that, one-sixth of all people in this situation, around 215 million, live in households in which at least one boy or man has completed six years or more of schooling, but no girl or woman has. made.

The report also finds that these women and girls are more at risk of domestic violence.

Main conclusions

In the 109 countries studied, a total of 1.3 billion people are multidimensionally poor.

About half of them, 644 million, are children under 18; and nearly 85 percent live in sub-Saharan Africa or South Asia. Over 67 percent live in middle-income countries.

Living in multidimensional poverty can mean very different things.

About 1 billion people, for example, are at health risks from solid cooking fuels, another billion live in poor sanitation and another billion live in substandard housing.

About 788 million live in a household with at least one undernourished person, and about 568 million lack improved drinking water within a 30-minute round-trip walk.

For UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, it is a reminder “of the need to have a complete picture of how people are affected by poverty, who they are and where they live”.

Mr. Steiner also underlined the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic factor, asserting that the international community “is still struggling to understand all its impacts”.

Progress

Even though multidimensional poverty remains high, signs of progress were seen in some countries, at least until the start of the pandemic.

Of the 80 nations and five billion people for which there is data over time, 70 have reduced their multidimensional poverty index in at least one period. The fastest changes have occurred in Sierra Leone and Togo.

The Director of OPHI at the University of Oxford, Sabina Alkire, stressed the need to correct the structural inequalities that oppress and hinder progress.

For her, the disaggregation of data on multidimensional poverty by ethnicity, race, caste and sex “unmasks disparities and constitutes an essential guide for policy makers in order to leave no one behind in the last decade to act”.