Indoor farming is gaining ground amid pandemic and climate challenges

Investors used to push back Amin Jadavji’s talk to buy the vertical growth technology from Elevate Farms and produce piles of leafy greens indoors with artificial light.

“They would say, ‘It’s great, but it looks like a science experiment,” said Jadavji, CEO of Elevate, a Canadian company in Toronto.

Now, the covered farms are positioning themselves as one of the solutions to the disruptions induced by the coronavirus pandemic in the harvesting, shipping and sale of food.

“It helped us change the narrative,” said Jadavji, whose company runs a vertical farm in Ontario and is building others in New York and New Zealand.

Proponents, including the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), say urban agriculture increases food security at a time of rising inflation and limited global supplies. North American product production is concentrated in Mexico and the southwestern United States, including California, which is prone to wildfires and other extreme weather conditions.

Concerns about climate change are also accelerating investments, including by agribusiness giant Bayer AG, in vertical multi-story farms or greenhouses the size of 50 football fields.

They allow small North American companies like Elevate to step up indoor production and compete with established players BrightFarms, AeroFarms and Plenty, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos.

But critics question the environmental cost of the high energy needs of inland farms.

Vertical farms grow leafy greens indoors in stacked layers or on foliage walls inside warehouses or shipping containers. They depend on artificial light, temperature control, and minimum soil growing systems involving water or fog, instead of the vast tracts of land in traditional agriculture.

AppHarvest, which grows tomatoes in a 60-acre greenhouse in Morehead, Ky. In the US, pioneered two more in the state last year [File: Reuters via AppHarvest]

Greenhouses can harness the sun’s rays and have lower energy requirements. Well established in Asia and Europe, greenhouses are expanding in North America, thanks to greater automation.

Investments in global domestic farms totaled a record $ 500 million in 2020, said Louisa Burwood-Taylor, head of research at AgFunder.

Average investment rose sharply last year as big players including BrightFarms and Plenty raised new capital, she said.

A major boost in funding is coming, after pandemic food disruptions – such as infections among migrant workers who harvest North American produce – raised concerns about supply disruptions, said Joe Crotty, director of the corporate finance to the accounting firm KPMG, which advises vertical farms and provides investments. banking services.

“The real ramp up is the next three to five years,” Crotty said.

Vegetables grown on vertical farms or greenhouses still represent only a fraction of total production. U.S. sales of sheltered food crops including tomatoes, cucumbers and lettuce were 358 million kilograms (790 million pounds) in 2019, up 50% from 2014 , according to the USDA.

Head lettuce alone in California was nearly four times higher, at 1.3 billion kg (2.9 billion pounds).

Beefsteak tomatoes grow on the vine among other tomato plants at AppHarvest’s flagship farm in Morehead, Ky. [File: Reuters via AppHarvest]

USDA is seeking members for a new Urban Agriculture Advisory Committee to encourage indoor farming practices and other emerging farming practices.

Plant breeding moves indoors

Bayer, one of the world’s largest seed developers, aims to provide plant technology to develop vertical agriculture. In August, she partnered with Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek to create Unfold, a California-based company, with $ 30 million in seed money.

Unfold says this is the first company to focus on designing seeds for indoor lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, spinach and cucumbers, using Bayer’s genetic material, the genetic material of a plant, said CEO John Purcell.

Their advancements may include, for example, more compact plants and an increased breeding focus on quality, Purcell said.

Unfold hopes to make its first sales in early 2022, targeting existing farms and startups in Singapore and the UK.

Greenhouses are also growing, boasting higher yields than open-field farming.

AppHarvest, which grows tomatoes in a 60-acre greenhouse in Morehead, Ky., Inaugurated two more in the state last year. The company aims to operate 12 facilities by 2025.

Its greenhouses are positioned to reach 70% of the U.S. population in a day’s drive, giving them a transportation advantage over the Southwestern commodities industry, CEO Jonathan Webb said.

“We’re looking to take the fruit and vegetable industry out of California and Mexico and bring it in here,” Webb said.

Projected global population growth will require a sharp increase in food production, a difficult proposition externally given frequent disasters and extreme weather conditions, he said.

AppHarvest aims to operate 12 facilities by 2025 [File: Reuters via AppHarvest]

New York-based BrightFarms, which operates four greenhouses, positions them near major U.S. cities, chief executive Steve Platt said. The company, whose customers include grocers Kroger and Walmart, plans to open its two largest farms this year, in North Carolina and Massachusetts.

Platt expects that within a decade, half of all leafy greens in the United States will come from domestic farms, up from less than 10 percent currently.

“It’s quite a wave going in that direction because the system we have today is not designed to feed people across the country,” he said.

‘Crazy and crazy things’

But Stan Cox, nonprofit researcher The Land Institute, is skeptical of vertical farms. They depend on premiums from grocery stores to offset higher electricity costs for lighting and temperature control, he said.

“The only reason we have agriculture is to harvest the sunlight that hits the earth every day,” he said. “We can get it for free.”

Bruce Bugbee, professor of environmental plant physiology at Utah State University, studied space agriculture for NASA. But he finds energy-intensive vertical farming on Earth to be far-fetched.

“Venture capital gets into all kinds of crazy and crazy things and that’s another thing on the list.”

Bugbee estimates that vertical farms use 10 times more energy to produce food than outdoor farms, even factoring in fuel to transport conventional produce across the country from California.

AeroFarms, operator of one of the world’s largest vertical farms based in a former New Jersey steel mill, says comparing energy use with outdoor farming isn’t straightforward. Products that are shipped long distances have a higher rate of spoilage and many outdoor product farms use irrigated water and pesticides, chief executive David Rosenberg said.

Vertical farmers tout other environmental benefits.

Elevate uses a closed loop system to automatically water the plants, collect the moisture the plants give off, and then re-water them with it. Such a system requires two percent of the water used on an outdoor romaine lettuce operation, Jadavji said. The company does not use any pesticides.

“I think we are solving a problem,” he says.