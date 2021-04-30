Indoor dining in New York City will drop to 75% next week, according to the governor.
New York restaurants can expand their dining capacity to 75% starting May 7, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Friday, an extension already available to restaurants in the rest of the state.
The governor also said gymnasiums and fitness centers in the city will increase to 50% of their capacity from May 15. Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services could increase to 75% of their capacity on May 7, he said.
The expansions will effectively apply to the whole city as Mr. Cuomo has also announced that he is canceling his “micro-cluster zone strategy”. This set of restrictions has been divided into three colored zones – red, orange, and yellow – each with different rules for gatherings, schools, and businesses for specific neighborhoods or boroughs in New York City. Zones in the rest of the state had been lifted earlier this year.
The governor’s announcement came a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City will fully reopen on July 1, after more than a year of virus restrictions imposed by the governor.
After months of consistently high case counts during a second viral wave, the city started to turn a corner, especially as the weather warmed up and attracted residents outside. Public health officials and epidemiologists expect vaccinations to continue to reduce new cases over the next two months.
Still, they recognized that the virus is likely to remain a threat, at least to some extent.
At a White House press conference on Friday, Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called the mayor’s July 1 date a “reasonable target” if the current pace of vaccinations and the decline in cases continue. She declined to predict updates to CDC guidelines that those who dine indoors should wear masks, except when actively eating or drinking, noting that “this virus has already deceived us.”
In a press conference Thursday, Mr. Cuomo mocked Mr. de Blasio’s comment on the city’s reopening on July 1, pointing out that the state was in the driver’s seat. He said he was “reluctant to screen” on a reopening date, saying it would be “irresponsible.”
Even so, the governor, who recently moved to cancel restrictions, said he, too, hoped a wider reopening was in sight, perhaps sooner than Mr de Blasio’s goal.
“I think if we do what we need to do, we can be reopened sooner,” Cuomo said.
Earlier this week, the governor said the long-standing curfew forcing establishments to stop serving customers at midnight will end statewide on May 17 for outdoor dining rooms and May 31 for indoor dining.
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, said in a statement Friday that easing restrictions on restaurants and bars “offers a dose of optimism to small business owners and workers who have been devastated. financially during the past year ”.
“We look forward to working with Governor Cuomo’s administration to safely reopen New York City, so that we can once again bake the restaurant capital of the world,” he said.
Michael Gold contributed reporting.
