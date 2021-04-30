Indoor dining in New York City will drop to 75% next week, according to the governor.

New York restaurants can expand their dining capacity to 75% starting May 7, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Friday, an extension already available to restaurants in the rest of the state.

The governor also said gymnasiums and fitness centers in the city will increase to 50% of their capacity from May 15. Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services could increase to 75% of their capacity on May 7, he said.

The expansions will effectively apply to the whole city as Mr. Cuomo has also announced that he is canceling his “micro-cluster zone strategy”. This set of restrictions has been divided into three colored zones – red, orange, and yellow – each with different rules for gatherings, schools, and businesses for specific neighborhoods or boroughs in New York City. Zones in the rest of the state had been lifted earlier this year.

The governor’s announcement came a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City will fully reopen on July 1, after more than a year of virus restrictions imposed by the governor.