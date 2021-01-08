Indonesia’s leading Islamic body approves Chinese Sinovac vaccine

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) – Indonesia’s highest Islamic body on Friday gave religious approval to China’s Sinovac vaccine, paving the way for its distribution in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

The Indonesian Ulema Council has announced that the COVID-19 vaccine is holy and halal, or safe for consumption by Muslims.

The head of the council’s Fatwa department, Asorirun Niam Sholeh, also said the comprehensive fatwa, or religious edict, relating to vaccine safety is still awaiting a green light from the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority.

The drug regulator said it would draw on data from clinical trials in Brazil and Turkey, as well as the results of its own trials before allowing the vaccine to be used.

Indonesia has had its own late-stage clinical trials of the vaccine, but with a smaller pool size than Brazil with only 1,620 participants. The clinical trials research team is expected to report the results to the regulator and state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma soon.

If granted conditional approval, President Joko Widodo said he would receive the first injection next week, along with some of the ministers and senior officials, followed by health workers and other officials.

Indonesia has signed agreements with Sinovac for millions of doses of the vaccine, which requires two injections. Some 3 million doses have already arrived in Indonesia and are being distributed throughout the vast archipelago country for deployment.

Indonesia has also made deals with other vaccine companies, including Novavax and AstraZeneca, though none have yet arrived in the country.

Indonesia recorded the highest daily toll with 10,617 on Friday. That brings the total to 808,340. It also recorded 233 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 23,753.

