Indonesian volcano’s toll rises as search for missing continues

Authorities say at least 13 people were killed and 98 injured after the sudden eruption of Mount Semeru.

The death toll following the eruption Indonesia’s Semeru volcano rose to 13, officials said, as rescuers working through the night freed 10 people from the debris.

In a statement on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said two of the 13 people killed by the eruption had been identified.

Spokesman Abdul Muhari said at least 98 people were injured, including two pregnant women, while 902 people were evacuated from villages surrounding Semeru in East Java province.

Rescuers were still searching along a river in the village of Curah Kobokan for seven residents and sand miners were reported missing.

The volcano, located on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, erupted on Saturday, spewing columns of ash more than 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) into the sky and sending burning gas and lava hurtling down its slopes.

Several villages in the district of Lumajang in the province of East Java were covered with ashes.

This photo taken and published on December 4, 2021 by the Indonesian BNPB shows the Semeru volcano spewing ash into the air during an eruption as seen from Lumajang [Handout BNPB via AFP]

The sudden eruption was triggered by a thunderstorm and days of heavy rain, according to Eko Budi Lelono, who heads the geological study center.

He said the rains eroded and eventually collapsed the lava dome atop the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Semeru.

Flows of scorching gas and lava traveled up to 800 meters (2,624 feet) to a nearby river at least twice on Saturday, he said.

The BNPB has advised people to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the mouth of the crater.

Thoriqul Haq, an official from Lumajang district, said that “thick columns of ash plunged several villages into darkness” and a power outage in the area was hampering evacuation efforts.

Haq said the debris and lava mixed with the precipitation formed thick mud that destroyed the main bridge connecting Lumajang and neighboring Malang District, as well as a smaller bridge.

BNPB said it sent aid to shelters, including food, tarpaulins, face masks and body bags.

People ride motorcycles on a road covered in volcanic ash following an eruption of the Semeru volcano in the village of Sumberwuluh, East Java province, Indonesia, December 4, 2021 [Antara Foto/Hermawan/via Reuters]

Semeru’s alert status remained at its second highest level since its previous major eruption in December 2020, which also had forced thousands to flee and left villages covered in ashes.

There were no casualties at that time.

Some residents who fled to a government shelter near the Lumajang district headquarters on Sunday said authorities had not provided them with any information about the volcano’s activities.

“Suddenly everything turned dark, the bright afternoon turned into night. A roar and heat forced us to run towards the mosque, ”said Fatmah, a resident who fled to the Curah Kobokan shelter, about 5 km (3.1 miles) from the crater. “It was a much stronger rash than in January.”

Indonesia, an archipelago of over 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity as it lies along the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire”, a series of fault lines in horseshoe shape.