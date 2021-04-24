Indonesian Navy: items found in lost submarine, accusing it of sinking – Times of India

Indonesian military leader Hadi Tjahjanto, center, speaks to media as they present debris found in the waters during a search for Indonesian navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Ngurah Rai military air base in Bali, Indonesia (AP)

BANYUWANGI (INDONESIA): The Indonesian Navy said on Saturday that items were found in a missing submarine, saying the ship with 53 crew sank and there was no hope of locating any survivors .

Naval Chief of Staff Adm Yudo Margono said on Saturday rescuers found several items, including parts of a torpedo straightener, a bottle of grease believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs from the submarine.

“With the genuine evidence that we found believed to have come from the submarine, we have now moved from the ‘submissive’ phase to the underwater phase,” Margono said at a press conference.

Indonesia previously viewed the submarine that went missing off Bali on Wednesday as simply missing. But he now states that the submarine has officially sunk with no hope of finding any survivors.

Officials said the oxygen supply for its 53 crew members was depleted early on Saturday.

Indonesia continued the search for a navy submarine off Bali on Saturday.

An American reconnaissance plane, the P-8 Poseidon, landed early Saturday and is expected to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, an Australian warship equipped with sonar and four Indonesian planes.