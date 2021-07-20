Indonesian Muslims celebrate grim Eid amid devastating wave of virus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) – Muslims across Indonesia celebrated a grim Eid al-Adha festival on Tuesday for a second year as the country struggles to cope with a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases and the government has banned large gatherings and tightened travel restrictions.

Indonesia is now the COVID-19 hotspot in Asia with the most confirmed daily cases, as infections and deaths have increased in the past three weeks and India’s massive outbreak has declined.

Most of Indonesia’s cases are on the densely populated island of Java, where more than half of the country’s 270 million people live. Authorities in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation have banned many of the crowd-drawing activities that are typically part of Eid al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice that marks the end of the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.

Authorities allowed prayers at local mosques in low-risk areas, but elsewhere places of worship did not have congregations, including the Grand Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, the largest in Southeast Asia. .

Authorities have also banned the huge crowds that usually fill the courtyards of mosques from participating in the ritual slaughter of animals for the festival. Religious leaders urged worshipers to pray inside their homes and children were asked not to go out to meet friends.

Indonesia’s health ministry reported 34,257 new cases of coronavirus and 1,338 deaths on Monday, making it the country’s deadliest day since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 infections in Indonesia peaked last week with the highest daily average reported at more than 50,000 new infections each day. Until mid-June, the number of daily cases stood at around 8,000.

Overall, Indonesia has reported more than 2.9 million cases and 74,920 deaths. These numbers are widely considered a vast undercoverage due to the low number of tests and poor tracing measurements.

The government put in place emergency restrictions on July 3 on the island of Java and the tourist island of Bali, limiting all non-essential travel and gatherings and closing shopping malls, places of worship and centers of worship. entertainment. They were due to end on Tuesday in time for the country to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

The story continues

But with the wave of infections still expanding, the government’s COVID-19 task force has issued a special holiday week directive that bans all public travel, community prayers, family visits, and gatherings in Java and in Bali, and extended lockdown measures to 15 towns and districts outside the two islands that have seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

President Joko Widodo called on Muslims to perform Eid prayers and God’s recitation is great at home with their families.

“In the midst of the current pandemic, we must be prepared to sacrifice even more,” Widodo said in a televised address on the eve of Eid. “Sacrificing personal interests and putting the interests of the community and others first,” he said.

Police set up checkpoints on highways and blocked main roads for non-essential vehicles. Domestic flights and other modes of transportation have been suspended, preventing people from making traditional family visits.

“It’s unfair … but we have to follow for the safety of people,” said Eka Cahya Pratama, an official in the capital, Jakarta. He said he has lost many loved ones to COVID-19, including his aunt and two uncles.

“I feel really sad, I really miss them on Eid day,” he said.

Indonesia’s current wave has been fueled by travel during the Eid al-Fitr festival in May and the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant that has emerged in India. Hospitals are overwhelmed and oxygen supplies are running out, an increasing number of patients are dying in isolation at home or while waiting for emergency care.

With the healthcare system struggling to cope, even patients lucky enough to get a hospital bed are not guaranteed oxygen.

Other Asian countries are also struggling to contain the rapidly rising infections amid slow vaccination campaigns and the spread of the delta variant. Among them are predominantly Muslim places like Malaysia, Bangladesh and the four southernmost provinces of Thailand.

Unlike Indonesian restrictions, Bangladesh controversially suspended its coronavirus lockdown for eight days to mark Eid al-Adha, and its millions of people are shopping and traveling this week, raising fears that the holidays will cause a wave of viruses that would collapse its health system. health already in trouble.

Malaysia has also struggled to control its outbreak, which has worsened despite a lockdown since June 1. The total number of cases has climbed 62% since June 1 to exceed 927,000. Hospitals, especially in Selangor state, have been overwhelmed, with some patients reportedly being treated on the floor due to lack of beds and corpses accumulate in the morgues. Vaccinations have resumed, however, with nearly 15% of the population now fully vaccinated.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin urged Muslims to stay at home and celebrate the holiday with modesty. “I call on you all to be patient and abide by the rules because your sacrifice is a great jihad in the sight of Allah and in our efforts to save lives,” he said in a televised speech on the eve of the festival. .

Indonesia started aggressively vaccinating earlier than many countries in Southeast Asia. About 14% of its population has received at least one dose, mainly the Chinese Sinovac. But this can make them vulnerable, as Sinovac may be less effective against the delta variant. Indonesia and Thailand are both planning booster shots of other vaccines for their health workers vaccinated with Sinovac.

In Indonesia, land continues to be cleared for the dead, as daily burials in cemeteries dedicated to COVID-19 victims have increased tenfold since May in Jakarta alone, according to government data.

Families take turns waiting to bury their loved ones while the gravediggers work late. Last year, Indonesia’s highest Islamic religious body issued a decree that mass graves – normally prohibited in Islam – would be allowed during the pandemic.

___

Associated Press editor Victoria Milko contributed to this report.