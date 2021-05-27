Indonesian clergyman sentenced to prison for violations of Covid rules.
The fiery Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab, who returned to Indonesia last year after a self-imposed exile pledging to lead a “moral revolution,” was sentenced Thursday to eight months in prison for instigating people to attend mass rallies in violation of coronavirus protocols.
A panel of three judges in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, found Mr. Rizieq guilty of drawing thousands of followers to two big events after his return in November from Saudi Arabia, where he fled in 2017 to avoid a charge of pornography. This charge was subsequently dropped, but could be reinstated.
Upon his arrival in Indonesia, Mr. Rizieq, 55, was greeted as a returning hero by his supporters. Thousands of people flocked to Jakarta International Airport to receive him. Soon after, he drew thousands more to his daughter’s wedding and to an event immediately afterwards where he preached on his vision of Islamic law for Indonesia.
Mr. Rizieq, the head of the Front of Islamic Defenders, a prominent Islamic group known for its extremism, has been called a “thug” by its critics. But his ability to draw crowds and his sweeping message could pose a political threat to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Mr Rizieq, who claims to be a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, could be released from prison relatively soon, as he has already served nearly six months pending trial and may be eligible for a reduced sentence for good behavior.
Things took a turn for the worse for Mr. Rizieq a few weeks after his return from Saudi Arabia. Police accused him of violating the boundaries of public gatherings by inviting people to attend the wedding and preaching event in Jakarta and by drawing followers to the inauguration of a mosque in the nearby town of Bogor.
A little after, six of his supporters were shot and killed by undercover agents following them. Police said the men attacked the police, who fired in self-defense. The Islamic Defenders Front said the men were Mr. Rizieq’s bodyguards.
On December 12, 32 days after returning to Indonesia, Mr. Rizieq surrendered to police on coronavirus protocol charges. At the end of the month, the government banned the Islamic Defenders Front, which it co-founded in 1998.
On Thursday, 2,300 police and soldiers were deployed around the courthouse to provide security.
In their ruling, the judges found that Mr. Rizieq had prompted about 3,000 people to attend the Bogor Mosque event and about 5,000 people to attend the Jakarta rally, which included his daughter’s wedding and a religious celebration. where he preached.
Judges sentenced him to eight months in prison for the wedding day rally, which they said was linked to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, and ordered him to pay a fine of $ 1,400 for the inauguration of the mosque.
Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, with an estimated 275 million people, has reported nearly 1.8 million cases of coronavirus and nearly 50,000 deaths, more than any other country in Southeast Asia .
