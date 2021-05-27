Indonesian clergyman sentenced to prison for violations of Covid rules.

The fiery Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab, who returned to Indonesia last year after a self-imposed exile pledging to lead a “moral revolution,” was sentenced Thursday to eight months in prison for instigating people to attend mass rallies in violation of coronavirus protocols.

A panel of three judges in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, found Mr. Rizieq guilty of drawing thousands of followers to two big events after his return in November from Saudi Arabia, where he fled in 2017 to avoid a charge of pornography. This charge was subsequently dropped, but could be reinstated.

Upon his arrival in Indonesia, Mr. Rizieq, 55, was greeted as a returning hero by his supporters. Thousands of people flocked to Jakarta International Airport to receive him. Soon after, he drew thousands more to his daughter’s wedding and to an event immediately afterwards where he preached on his vision of Islamic law for Indonesia.

Mr. Rizieq, the head of the Front of Islamic Defenders, a prominent Islamic group known for its extremism, has been called a “thug” by its critics. But his ability to draw crowds and his sweeping message could pose a political threat to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.