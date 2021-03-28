Indonesian church rock explosion on Palm Sunday
An explosion rocked a Roman Catholic cathedral in the eastern Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday morning, shattering the calm of Palm Sunday, a holy day for Christians.
No worshipers were killed, but at least 14 people were treated for injuries in hospitals in Makassar, an Indonesian National Police spokesperson said. The explosion was still under investigation, but President Joko Widodo later said it was an act of terrorism.
The explosion took place around 10:20 a.m. at the gate of the grounds of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, police spokesman Inspector General Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono said.
Shortly before the explosion, Mr Argo said, two people on motorcycles were stopped by church security personnel, who feared trying to target the cathedral as mass was ending.
A video from the site, taken shortly after the explosion, showed a burning wreckage and palm fronds strewn on the ground.
Mr Argo said numerous body parts had been discovered around the site and that police were trying to determine if they belonged to the people on motorcycles.
Father Wilhelmus Tulak, a cathedral priest, told Metro TV, an Indonesian channel, that a parking officer was burned as he tried to stop the two motorcyclists, who he said appeared suspicious.
Mohammad Ramadhan Pomanto, the mayor of Makassar, a multi-faith port city of about 1.5 million people on the island of Sulawesi, told Metro TV that body parts were found up to 200 meters away.
Indonesia, the world’s largest predominantly Muslim nation, has a significant Christian minority. Mr. Joko, the president, condemned what he called “terrorism” in the cathedral and declared that “the state guarantees the safety of the religious so that they worship without fear”.
In a statement, Joko said he ordered the police “to thoroughly investigate the perpetrator’s networks and dismantle the network to its roots.”
In recent years, Southeast Asian affiliates of the Islamic State have targeted Christian places of worship in Indonesia and the Philippines, mostly Catholic.
In 2018, three Christian churches were bombed in Surabaya, Indonesia’s second largest city, leaving a dozen passers-by dead. The suicide bombers were a married couple and their four children. In a few days, the members of two other families also set off bombs in Surabaya, blowing himself up.
Last year, a Roman Catholic cathedral was bombed for the third time on Jolo Island in the southern Philippines, killing at least 14 people. As with the bombings in Surabaya, a local affiliate of the Islamic state claimed responsibility for this strike. A 2019 suicide bombing on the same cathedral, which killed more than 20 people, was carried out by an Indonesian couple.
An Indonesian council of Muslim clerics condemned the Makassar explosion, calling it inhumane and against the teaching of all religions practiced in the country. The council insisted that the incident was not linked to any specific religion.
