Indonesian church rock explosion on Palm Sunday

An explosion rocked a Roman Catholic cathedral in the eastern Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday morning, shattering the calm of Palm Sunday, a holy day for Christians.

No worshipers were killed, but at least 14 people were treated for injuries in hospitals in Makassar, an Indonesian National Police spokesperson said. The explosion was still under investigation, but President Joko Widodo later said it was an act of terrorism.

The explosion took place around 10:20 a.m. at the gate of the grounds of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, police spokesman Inspector General Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono said.

Shortly before the explosion, Mr Argo said, two people on motorcycles were stopped by church security personnel, who feared trying to target the cathedral as mass was ending.