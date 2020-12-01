Indonesia: thousands evacuated amid increasing volcanic activity

Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring several volcanoes after sensors detected increased activity in recent weeks, which resulted in the evacuation of thousands of people.

Hot ash tumbled down to 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) on the slopes of Mount Semeru early Tuesday, causing panic among villagers, said Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Ash and sulfur falls covered several villages around its slopes.

The 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) mountain in Lumajang District is the tallest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java.

Jati said authorities are still trying to evacuate around 550 people living on the slopes of the mountain. No injuries or serious damage were reported, he said.

Indonesian women sit in the back of a truck as they prepare to evacuate their homes in the wake of the Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia [AP Photo]

Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation did not raise the alert status of Semeru, which was already at the third highest level since its eruption began in May.

Villagers and tourists are advised to stay within 4 km (2.4 miles) of the crater, the agency said.

Tuesday’s eruption came two days after Mount Ili Lewotolok threw columns of hot cloud up to 4,000 meters (13,100 feet) into the sky.

More than 4,600 people were evacuated from the slopes of the mountain, located on Lembata Island in East Nusa Tenggara Province.

A police officer inspects a sand mine site affected by the Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia [AP Photo]

The volcanology agency raised Ili Lewotolok’s alert to the second highest level on Sunday after sensors increased activity.

The 1,423-meter (4,660-foot) mountain has been rumbling since October 2017.

The country’s transport ministry said a theft warning was issued after the eruption and a local airport was closed due to ash rains in many areas of the island.

In another part of the island of Java, authorities have evacuated more than 1,800 people living on the fertile slopes of the volatile volcano of Mount Merapi since early November following an increase in volcanic activity.

Local governments in Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces are keeping a close watch on the mountain after the geological agency raised the Merapi alert to the second highest level and people were advised to stay within 5 km ( 3 miles) from the crater.

The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) mountain is approximately 30 km (18 miles) from downtown Yogyakarta. About 250,000 people live within a 10 km (6 mile) radius of the volcano.

Volcanic materials erupt from the crater of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia [AP Photo]

Merapi spat ash and hot gas up to 6 km (3.7 miles) into the sky in June, but no casualties were reported. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.

Authorities in North Sumatra Province are also closely monitoring Mount Sinabung after sensors resumed increasing activity since August. Villagers were advised to stay 5 km (3 miles) from the crater and be aware of any lava.

Mirzam Abdurrahman, a volcanologist from the Bandung Institute of Technology, said volcanic activity can increase relatively simultaneously in different mountains with the same triggers because the volcanoes are in the same Sunda arc that covers the islands of Sumatra. , Java, Bali, West Nusa. Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara.

The mountains are part of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes, and fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.