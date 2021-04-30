Indonesia Submarine News: Indonesia to save submarine after fatal sinking | World News – Times of India

Indonesia has said it will save a submarine that sank off Bali. AP Photo

BALI: Indonesia said on Friday he would save a submarine which sank off the coast of Bali, as grieving relatives paid tribute to the dozens of crews killed in the disaster.

Authorities had not yet confirmed whether they would attempt to haul KRI Nanggala 402 from the seabed, after it was spotted cracked into three pieces. The navy said on Friday it was awaiting the arrival of two ships, including a ship sent by China, which are equipped to handle rescue operations on the high seas.

High-powered magnets and air balloons were among the options, but how and when the cracked submarine would be brought to the surface was uncertain, Navy Chief Yudo Margono said. “It’s hard to talk about precise timing, but I can say that as soon as the help arrives we will start,” he told reporters.

The submarine’s 53 crew would still be inside the ship, Margono said.

An underwater rescue vehicle provided by neighboring Singapore visually confirmed that the German-built submarine lay on the seabed more than 800 meters (2,600 feet) deep. The strange images were the final confirmation that there was no hope of finding any survivors.

Families of the victims threw flowers from a Navy ship into the waters where the submarine landed as part of a commemoration ceremony on Friday.

The submarine – one of five in the Indonesian fleet – went missing last week as it was scheduled to participate in live torpedo training exercises. The crew requested permission to dive. He lost contact soon after.

Later, search teams spotted an oil spill where the vessel was believed to have been submerged, indicating possible damage to the fuel tank and a catastrophic accident.

The military has yet to provide an official explanation for the sinking of the decades-old submarine, which was delivered to the Southeast Asian nation in 1981.

However, he said the refurbished vessel was seaworthy and ruled out the possibility of an explosion. The Navy said the submarine may have suffered a power failure and left the crew unable to take emergency action.

Its hull was reportedly torn as it sank to depths well below what the KRI Nanggala was designed to withstand, they said.

The submarine’s former commander, Rear Admiral Muhammad Ali, told local media that a so-called internal lonely wave could have been to blame. The natural phenomenon occurs when different sea depths come together, creating forces that could have dragged the ship down, he said.