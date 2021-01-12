World
Indonesia Sriwijaya flew old planes and neglected routes to become third largest carrier – Times of India
SYDNEY / JAKARTA: from a single plane in 2003, Indonesiaof Sriwijaya Air became the third largest airline group in the country, helped by its acquisition strategy old planes low cost and service routes neglected by competitors.
The mid-size airline, which has few international flights, was put in the spotlight this week when a Boeing Co 737-500 crashed in the Java Sea on Saturday with 62 people on board.
Brothers Chandra and Hendry Lie, whose family was involved in the tin mining and garment industry, and their business partners launched Sriwijaya 17 years ago with a single plane that flew from their hometown from Pangkal Pinang on Bangka Island to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.
The focus on second and third tier routes has given it a loyal following and helped it take nearly 10% of the market share behind Lion air and the national carrier Garuda Indonesia.
“They had a reasonable business approach,” said an industry source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the founders of Sriwijaya.
“They aren’t flamboyant people like a lot of the people you see running airlines.”
They used a conservative business model of acquiring older aircraft at low cost rather than taking advantage of low cost financing to purchase large fleets of new aircraft like other fast growing carriers such as Lion Air, AirAsia Group Bhd in Malaysia and VietJet Aviation JSC in Vietnam.
The fleet of Sriwijaya and the regional subsidiary NAM Air is on average nearly 20 years old – almost three times older than the Lion Air group, according to Planespotters.net.
The plane involved in the crash, a 737-500, was one of 77 remaining in service around the world, aviation data provider Cirium said. Other current operators, notably Air Peace in Nigeria and SCAT Airlines in Kazakhstan.
Two former Sriwijaya employees told Reuters there were strategic reasons to keep such an older model in service beyond the cheaper acquisition cost.
The smaller capacity of 120 seats was more appropriate for some routes like Jakarta to Pontianak on Borneo piloted by the plane that crashed on Saturday and the 737-500 could land at airports otherwise served by turboprop engines due to the short runways, they said on condition of anonymity.
Sriwijaya did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Strategy tested
The black boxes from the crashed jet have not yet been recovered, so the cause of the accident remains uncertain.
Older jets can be used just as safely as newer ones if maintained properly, although the cost of doing this is higher, as are the operating costs, as they are less energy efficient.
Rising maintenance costs and low prices due to fierce competition meant that in 2018 Sriwijaya had accumulated significant debts to Garuda’s maintenance arm, GMF AeroAsia.
As of September 30, 2020, Sriwijaya and NAM owe approximately $ 63 million in unpaid invoices to GMF AeroAsia and Garuda had warned of impairment on $ 37.5 million owed by Sriwijaya under a cooperation agreement. failed, according to GMF AeroAsia and Garuda.
It is unclear what state of his financial situation since the start of the pandemic was, but a pilot from Sriwijaya, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there had been pay cuts and a reduction in employment. number of planes in service during the pandemic, according to many other airlines around the world. .
The pilot added that the airline had complied with all training and maintenance requirements throughout the pandemic.
Sriwijaya and NAM together have 34 planes for operations and half of them are in service, according to Planespotters.net.
“The question now is whether Sriwijaya, already in poor financial health, is able to weather this accident because Covid-19 has crippled all airlines,” said Shukor Yusof, director of Malaysian aviation consultancy Endau Analytics.
