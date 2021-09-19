Indonesia recovers body of most wanted activist in jungle

PALU, Indonesia (AP) – The bodies of Indonesia’s most wanted activist with links to ISIS and one of its supporters, who were killed in a jungle shootout with security forces , were evacuated early Sunday to a police hospital for further investigation, police said. .

The military said earlier that the militants killed on Saturday night were Ali Kalora, head of the eastern Indonesian mujahedin network who claimed responsibility for several killings of police officers and minority Christians, and another suspected extremist, Jaka Ramadan, also known as Ikrima.

The two men were shot dead by a joint team of military and police in the mountainous district of Parigi Moutong, in central Sulawesi province. It borders the district of Poso, considered an extremist hotbed in the province.

Several photos obtained by the Associated Press from authorities showed an M16 rifle and backpacks lying near their bloody bodies. Central Sulawesi Police Chief Rudy Sufahriadi told a press conference on Sunday that security forces also seized two ready-made bombs from their backpacks, which also contained food. and camping tools.

He said the bodies of Kalora and her supporter were evacuated to a police hospital in Palu, the provincial capital, after rugged terrain and darkness hampered earlier evacuation efforts from the shooting scene. in the wooded village of Astina.

“We urged the other four wanted terrorists to surrender immediately and dare to take responsibility for their actions under the law,” Sufahriadi said, referring to the remaining members of the mujahedin in eastern Indonesia who are still at large in the jungle. of Sulawesi Island.

The militant group pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2014, and Indonesia has stepped up its security operations in the region in recent months in an attempt to capture its operatives, especially Chief Kalora.

Two months ago, security forces killed two suspected operatives in a raid in the same mountainous district, days after authorities claimed Kalora and three members of the group planned to surrender. The cession was reportedly called off after other members rejected the plan.

Kalora had escaped capture for over a decade. He took over the leadership of Abu Wardah Santoso’s group, which was killed by security forces in July 2016. Dozens of other leaders and operatives have been killed or captured since then, including a number of people from the ethnic Uyghur minority of China who had joined the Group led by Santoso.

In May, militants killed four Christians in a village in Poso district, one of whom was beheaded. Authorities said the attack was revenge for the March killings of two activists, including Santoso’s son.

Santoso was wanted for running a radical training camp in Poso, where an Islamic-Christian conflict killed at least 1,000 people from 1998 to 2002. He was linked to a number of deadly attacks on police officers and Christians .

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim majority nation in the world, has maintained a crackdown on militants since the 2002 bombings on the resort island of Bali killed 202 people, most of them Western tourists. and Asian.

Militant attacks on foreigners in Indonesia have largely been replaced in recent years by smaller, less deadly strikes targeting the government, primarily the police and counterterrorism forces, and people the militants see as infidels, inspired by the ISIS’s tactics abroad.

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia contributed to this report.