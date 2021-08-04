World
Indonesia ravaged by virus kills 100,000 – Times of India
JAKARTA: Indonesiacoronavirus death toll topped 100,000 on Wednesday as country struggles to control the spread of the disease Delta variant.
Southeast Asia’s largest economy has now detected Delta in dozens of regions since its first discovery in the archipelago in June.
Dozens of Indonesians are dying at home, unable to access hospital care or medical oxygen supplies as health facilities are stretched to the limit.
More than 3.5 million infections have been recorded to date, although official figures are vastly underestimated.
“The deaths occurred (…) mainly because of the delay in recognizing the severity of symptoms and referring patients,” said the spokesperson for the Covid-19 working group Nadia Tarmizi’s sites.
Indonesia reported 1,747 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total to 100,636.
LaporCovid, an NGO that has developed a citizen reporting platform for Covid-19 data, said more than 2,600 patients died at home between early June and July 24.
Indonesia announced tighter restrictions on July 3 and extended the policy twice in areas with high infection counts and high hospital bed occupancy rates.
Offices, malls and schools are closed while dining in restaurants is limited to 20 minutes.
The restrictions began to wreak havoc on the country’s economy, which entered recession late last year for the first time since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
“Financially, it really touches me. I have very few clients because people don’t go to the office. ” Dicky, a taxi driver who, like many Indonesians, has only one name, told AFP.
The country aims to immunize 208 million of its 270 million citizens, but the vaccination rate remains well below the government’s target of one million per day.
Only about eight percent of the population have been fully immunized.
