Indonesia places Briton on suspect list

Sailar, 47, is being held in Jakarta for visa violation.

Indonesia has arrested a British woman named on a list of global terrorist suspects and plans to deport her for visa violation, authorities told AFP news agency.

Tazneen Miriam Sailar – a convert to Islam born in Manchester once married to a now deceased Indonesian fighter – is not charged with terrorist offenses.

But she and her late husband are also on an Indonesian police list of suspected domestic and foreign fighters, which includes a Frenchman who appeared in ISIL Group (ISIS) beheading videos and another close to the brothers who slaughtered staff at the ISIL. French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. .

Sailar, 47, and her 10-year-old son, who was born in Indonesia, were being held in Jakarta after being arrested last year on allegations that she did not have the required documents to stay in the Asian nation. Southeast, according to his lawyer Farid Ghozali. .

“She has been placed (in detention) pending her return, which will be facilitated by the British embassy,” spokesman for the Indonesian immigration department Ahmad Nursaleh told AFP, without giving any details. details.

British embassy refuses to comment

The British Embassy in Jakarta declined to comment and it was unclear when the deportation would take place.

The police document does not say why Sailar was listed along with some 400 other terrorist suspects, including her late husband who was killed in Syria in 2015, according to sources.

The couple’s marriage in 2010 was celebrated by Indonesian cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, the spiritual leader of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) group, according to sources familiar with the matter.

JI operatives were behind the Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people, including nearly 90 Australian holidaymakers, when massive explosions ripped through two crowded bars on Indonesian holiday island in October 2002.

Sailar ran a charity named after her late husband, which sent aid to women and children in conflict-ravaged Syria, sources said.

She arrived in Muslim-majority Indonesia in 2005 as a medical volunteer for a Christian humanitarian foundation that has helped victims of natural disasters, Ghozali and a source said.

Suspected members of the Taliban and ISIL are on Indonesian police roster, as well as British national Anjem Choudary and Sally-Anne Jones, an ISIL recruiter who were reportedly killed in a US drone attack in Syria.

Maxime Hauchard, a now deceased French convert seen in a gruesome ISIL beheading video, has been listed with French fighter Peter Cherif, previously accused of the 2011 kidnapping of three French aid workers in Yemen and a relative associate of siblings who killed staff at Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

Sailar was born in Manchester on February 20, 1973 and holds a British passport, according to the list, which also indicates that she uses at least two pseudonyms.

Indonesia’s counterterrorism squad questioned Sailar but no charges were filed, his lawyer said.

“So we are now focused on immigration issues,” he said, adding that Sailar wanted to stay in Indonesia.