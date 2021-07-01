Indonesia organizes mass vaccination to step up fight against virus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) – Thousands of Indonesians lined up at a sports stadium to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday in a one-day mass event that is part of an effort to step up dramatically fighting the virus in the country as hospitals fill up with sick people.

Earlier this week, the Red Cross warned that the growing number of infections had placed Indonesia “on the brink of a COVID-19-related disaster”, and that it urgently needed to increase medical care, tests and vaccinations.

Local authorities in Bekasi aimed to vaccinate 25,000 people in one day at the city’s main stadium on the outskirts of Jakarta in West Java province. Thursday’s event was part of efforts to reach the goal of 1 million doses per day in July and 2 million in August.

Tanti Rohilawati, head of the Bekasi health agency, said more than 1,500 health workers, including 550 who administer the vaccine, are involved.

More than 80% of the beds at Bekasi city hospital are full, and Mayor Rahmat Effendi said tents have been set up in the hospital parking lot to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and heavy.

Similar conditions have been observed elsewhere. A Red Cross COVID-19 hospital in Bogor, outside Jakarta, was “overflowing” and also using emergency tents.

The fourth most populous country in the world has seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. Indonesia on Wednesday recorded a new daily record of COVID-19 cases with 21,807 new infections and reported 467 deaths. In total, it has recorded more than 2,178,000 cases, with 58,491 deaths.

Indonesia aims to vaccinate more than 181 million of its 270 million people by March 2022, but authorities have only fully vaccinated 13.4 million people and partially vaccinated 15.8 million others until now.

On Wednesday, raw materials for 14 million doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine arrived. The country received 118.7 million doses produced by Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.