Indonesia loses contact with plane over Java Sea
BANGKOK – Indonesia’s Transport Ministry said on Saturday it lost contact with an airliner after taking off from the capital, Jakarta, and overflying the Java Sea.
The ministry said the last contact with the plane, Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, was at 2:40 p.m. local time. The Boeing 737-524 was bound for the town of Pontianak on the island of Borneo. No information was immediately available on the number of people on board.
Just minutes after takeoff, the 26-year-old plane lost more than 10,000 feet in elevation in less than 60 seconds, according to Flightradar24, the flight tracking service.
The aviation sector in Indonesia, a developing country with thousands of islands, has long been plagued by problems, struggling with poor safety records and the rapid growth of low-cost airlines.
In 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 dived in the Java Sea with 189 people on board after the malfunction of the 737’s antistall system, designed by Boeing.
Regarding Saturday’s flight, Sriwijaya Air said in a preliminary statement that “management is still communicating and investigating this matter and will issue an official statement immediately after obtaining the actual information.”
The country’s aviation safety commission said it was on high alert and the transport minister was on his way to Jakarta International Airport.
“Whenever we hear this kind of news, we prepare ourselves,” Ony Suryo Wibowo, an investigator with the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee said on Saturday. “We are collecting all the information we can get.”
Source link