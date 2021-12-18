World
Indonesia lifts Semeru volcano alert, fears another eruption – Times of India
JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have raised the alert level of the highest volcano in Java island, saying Mount Semeru could explode again after a sudden eruption earlier this month, leaving 48 dead and 36 missing in villages buried under layers of mud.
Indonesia’s geological agency said on Saturday it had resumed growing activity that could trigger an avalanche of lava and burning gas, similar to the December 4 eruption, which was preceded by heavy monsoon rains that partially collapsed a lava dome on the 3,676 meters (12,060 feet)) mountain.
About 8 million cubic meters (282 million cubic feet) of sand from the volcano’s crater has blocked the Besuk Kobokan River, which is in the path of the lava flow, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources said. , Arifin Tasrif.
“As a result, if there was another eruption, it would block the path of the flow and create new lava flows spreading into the surrounding area,” Tasrif said, adding that the government had put in place a new map. dangers and urged people to obey them. He raised the alert level to second.
The head of IndonesiaThe Andiani Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, said villagers living on the fertile slopes of Semeru are urged to stay 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the mouth of the crater. It also stopped tourism and mining activities along the Besuk Kobokan watershed.
Search and rescue operations ended on Friday with 36 people still missing. More than 100 people were injured, 22 of them severely burned. More than 5,200 houses and buildings were damaged, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.
After visiting the region last week, the President Joko Widodo pledged to rebuild infrastructure, including the main bridge connecting the worst-affected town of Lumajang to other towns, and to move around 2,970 houses out of the danger zone.
Semeru, also known as Mahameru, has erupted several times over the past 200 years. Yet, like many of Indonesia’s 129 monitored volcanoes, tens of thousands of people live on its fertile slopes. It erupted for the last time in January, claiming no casualties.
Indonesia, an archipelago of over 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity as it lies along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, a series of fault lines in horseshoe shape.
