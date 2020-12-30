World
Indonesia bans Islamic Defenders Front militant group – Times of India
JAKARTA: Indonesia has banned the controversial but politically influential extremist group, the Islamic Defender’s Front, the country’s security minister said on Wednesday.
Minister Mahfud MD said the group, widely known by its acronym FPI, was banned with immediate effect.
“The government has banned the activities of the REIT and will stop all activities carried out by the REIT, “said Mahfud.” The FPI no longer has legal status as an organization. ”
The move follows the return in November of the group’s spiritual figurehead, Rizieq Shihab, after three years of self-exile in Saudi Arabia, which was celebrated with events attended by thousands of people.
Rizieq’s return to the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation had fueled concern within the government that he might attempt to mobilize opposition forces.
The 55-year-old cleric was arrested earlier this month on charges of violating health protocols and remains in detention, as a fatal road clash between police and the supporters – who saw six of his bodyguards shot dead – are under investigation by the country’s human rights body.
Mahfud said the REIT had been officially disbanded since June of last year, but continued to operate illegally.
Six senior government officials, including the attorney general, the police chief and the head of the counterterrorism agency, were involved in the decision to ban the group, he said.
Deputy Justice Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej said the FPI was banned because nearly 30 of its leaders, members and former members had been convicted of terrorism, and because the group was in conflict with the nation state ideology, Pancasila, which emphasizes unity and diversity. .
Formed shortly after the fall of former strongman Suharto in 1998, the FPI was known for raiding bars and brothels and intimidating religious minorities, and also known for offering assistance in natural disasters.
His political influence has grown in recent years, however, especially after his role in the mass protests in 2016 against the former Christian governor of Jakarta, jailed for insulting Islam.
The government viewed the protests as one of the president’s biggest threats Joko Widodorule of
