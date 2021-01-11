World
Indonesia approves Chinese Sinovac vaccine as infections rise – Times of India
JAKARTA: Indonesia donated Covid-19 from Sinovac Biotech vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the world’s fourth most populous country launches nationwide vaccinations to stem increasing infections and the dead.
A lack of data and varying efficacy rates reported for the vaccine in different countries could undermine public confidence in the deployment, according to public health experts.
Provisional data from an advanced human test of CoronaVac showed it to be 65.3% effective, the Indonesian Food and Medicines Authority BPOM said – less than figures in Brazil and turkey who have not yet launched mass vaccinations.
BPOM director Penny K. Lukito said the results met the World Health Organization’s 50% minimum efficacy requirements.
“Let us support the Covid-19 vaccination program, because the success of handling Covid-19 belongs to us as a nation,” she said.
President Joko Widodo is expected to receive its first dose on Wednesday, a sign of the priority given to vaccination in a country of 270 million people which has done far less than its neighbors in Southeast Asia to contain the virus.
But some public health experts question how effective the deployment will be given the limited number of doses available, logistical challenges across thousands of islands and skepticism about the vaccine.
A BPOM official said 25 infections achieved the rate of effectiveness, but without giving further details.
Dale Fisher of the National University of Singapore told the Reuters Next conference on Monday that not releasing detailed data could be problematic for rapid deployment.
“Messaging is more important than ever,” he said.
Indonesia has suffered more than 24,343 deaths out of 836,700 cases. More than a tenth of the deaths have taken place in the past two weeks.
A study based in Brazil last week showed that Sinovac’s vaccine is 78% effective. Turkish researchers said in December that it showed 91.25% effectiveness based on an interim analysis.
For starters, only three million doses of CoronaVac will be available in Indonesia. Some 1.2 million doses have been dispatched to 34 provinces, which cover an area larger than the mainland United States.
15 month campaign
Indonesian authorities say they have also obtained a total of nearly 330 million doses of the vaccine from Sinovac and other companies for a campaign expected to take 15 months to achieve herd immunity once two-thirds of Indonesians are vaccinated. .
Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a health ministry official, told Reuters that the approval “would greatly help medical workers as frontlins against Covid-19. It would protect them and reduce the number of deaths among them.”
She said more than 500 medical workers died.
Sinovac oversaw advanced stage clinical trials in Indonesia with local drug maker, Bio Farma.
Some 1.3 million frontline workers are expected to be among the first to receive the vaccines. But as it seeks to revive its economy, Indonesia then plans to prioritize young workers over vulnerable older people, as many countries have done.
In a possible boost for acceptance in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, the vaccine was declared “holy and halal” last week by the Indonesian Council of Ulemas.
But public health officials are expressing skepticism, especially since this is the first major international campaign using the Sinovac vaccine.
Irma Hidayana, co-founder of LaporCovid-19 in Indonesia, an independent coronavirus data initiative, told the Reuters Next conference on Monday that public confidence in vaccines is a major issue.
A recent survey by the group found that 69% were unsure of getting the shot.
Based on traditional vaccine technology that uses inactivated coronavirus, CoronaVac can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46 ° F) and can remain stable for up to three years.
Vaccines offered by Pfizer / BioNTech and Modern use new synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) technology but require more demanding temperature control for storage and transport.
