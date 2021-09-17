Indonesia adds patrols after detecting ships in South China Sea

Jakarta is deploying five navy ships, assisted by an air patrol in the northern Natuna Sea after Chinese and US ships were detected in nearby international waters.

The Indonesian Navy increased patrols around its Natuna Islands in the South China Sea after Chinese and US ships were detected nearby in international waters, although they said the ships caused no disturbance , said a navy official.

Five navy ships, assisted by an air patrol, have been deployed to the northern Natuna Sea to secure the area, Indonesian Navy Western Fleet Commander Arsyad Abdullah told reporters on Thursday.

“The navy’s position on the North Sea Natuna is very firm in protecting national interests within Indonesian jurisdiction in accordance with national and international law which have been ratified so that there is no tolerance for any violation in the North Sea Natuna, ”Arsyad said. .

In 2017, Indonesia renamed its northern Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea to the North Natuna Sea, as part of a pullback against China’s maritime territorial ambitions.

Arsyad said U.S. and Chinese Navy ships were detected nearby recently, but said they did not constitute a disturbance, adding that they were still in international waters.

A multi-week standoff in Natuna occurred in early January last year when a Chinese Coast Guard vessel and accompanying fishing boats entered the northern Natuna Sea, prompting the Indonesia to send fighter jets and mobilize its own fishermen.

“There is no bargaining when it comes to our sovereignty, the territory of our country,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said following the incident.

In 2016, an Indonesian navy vessel also shot at a Chinese fishing vessel accused of illegal fishing near Natuna, following a series of clashes that year.

In the same year, Indonesia also destroyed 23 foreign fishing boats from Malaysia and Vietnam accused of illegal fishing in Indonesian waters.

Maritime and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti said her agency sank 10 Malaysian boats and 13 Vietnamese boats that were caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters.

China has not claimed the Natuna Islands, but says it has fishing rights nearby in a self-proclaimed “nine-dash line” that includes most of the energy-rich South China Sea.

This claim is contested by some Southeast Asian countries and is not internationally recognized by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.