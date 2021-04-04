World

Indonesia: 17 missing in a cargo ship, collision with a fishing boat

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Divers scour the waters of the Java Sea in search of 17 fishermen missing after their boat capsized.

A collision between a freighter and a fishing boat has left 17 people missing off the main island of Java, Indonesia, officials said.

Fifteen crew members of the fishing vessel Barokah Jaya were evacuated after Saturday’s crash, but five divers are looking for the remaining 17, Yusuf Latif, the agency’s spokesperson, Basarnas said on Sunday.

“We are still carrying out the search,” Yusuf said, adding that an agency rescue ship had taken the survivors on board.

The accident happened at 9:30 a.m. GMT, Yusuf said.

The other vessel was the Habco Pioneer bulk carrier, which has a capacity of almost 30,000 tonnes. Both ships fly the Indonesian flag.

No injuries or crew were reported aboard the Habco Pioneer, owned by the tug and barge company PT Habco Primatama.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Bangladesh and parts of India look to lockdowns as a wave of cases hit South Asia and more news around the world.

1 hour ago

Bulgarians elect new parliament amid pandemic – Times of India

3 hours ago

US, Arab countries back King Abdullah of Jordan amid security probe

4 hours ago

More than 3 million people currently receive a Covid vaccine in the United States every day.

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button