Indigenous women assume and relinquish important positions in Canada

Like my colleague Dan Bilefsky noted in his article, Ms. Simon comes with a long track record of achievement as she becomes Queen Elizabeth II’s representative as Canada’s Head of State: Former broadcaster, she helped negotiate a land claim settlement in 1975 between communities Cree and Inuit of northern Quebec and the Government of Quebec. She was also the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national Inuit rights group. As a diplomat, she served as Canada’s representative in Denmark and Ambassador for Circumpolar Affairs, defending Canadian interests in the Arctic.

The symbolism of Ms. Simon’s accession to the ceremonial position of Governor General can play out in two ways within Indigenous communities. Indigenous leaders praised his abilities, his appointment, and said it was high time an Indigenous person took up this position.

But other Aboriginals are less impressed, if not impressed, by Ms. Simon.

“The role of the Governor General in terms of Canadian politics is widely seen and treated as a symbolic role,” Riley Yesno, a researcher at the Yellowhead Institute, told me Friday. “Indigenous youth and much of the grassroots Indigenous leadership are calling for far more material change than symbolic positions can offer. And so over the last few days, I’ve kind of rolled my eyes on Justin Trudeau, touting this appointment as a very big act of reconciliation. “

Ms Yesno, who is Anishinaabe, added that Inuit are much more likely to see themselves as Canadian and Indigenous than many people from other Indigenous groups, especially First Nations.