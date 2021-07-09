Indigenous women assume and relinquish important positions in Canada
It was an exceptional week of news for Indigenous women, starting with the appointment of Marie Simon, an Inuit from northern Quebec, as the first Indigenous Governor General of Canada.
Then on Thursday Jody Wilson-Raybould, the former justice minister and descendant of Musgamagw Tsawataineuk and Laich-kwil-tach, announced she was quitting politics in a letter that did not insist be an Aboriginal woman in the House of Commons. Communal room.
Finally, Thursday evening, after several rounds of voting over two days, RoseAnne Archibald of the Taykwa Tagamou Nation in Ontario became the first woman to become national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, the largest indigenous organization in the country.
Like my colleague Dan Bilefsky noted in his article, Ms. Simon comes with a long track record of achievement as she becomes Queen Elizabeth II’s representative as Canada’s Head of State: Former broadcaster, she helped negotiate a land claim settlement in 1975 between communities Cree and Inuit of northern Quebec and the Government of Quebec. She was also the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national Inuit rights group. As a diplomat, she served as Canada’s representative in Denmark and Ambassador for Circumpolar Affairs, defending Canadian interests in the Arctic.
[Read: Trudeau Appoints Canada’s First Indigenous Governor General]
The symbolism of Ms. Simon’s accession to the ceremonial position of Governor General can play out in two ways within Indigenous communities. Indigenous leaders praised his abilities, his appointment, and said it was high time an Indigenous person took up this position.
But other Aboriginals are less impressed, if not impressed, by Ms. Simon.
“The role of the Governor General in terms of Canadian politics is widely seen and treated as a symbolic role,” Riley Yesno, a researcher at the Yellowhead Institute, told me Friday. “Indigenous youth and much of the grassroots Indigenous leadership are calling for far more material change than symbolic positions can offer. And so over the last few days, I’ve kind of rolled my eyes on Justin Trudeau, touting this appointment as a very big act of reconciliation. “
Ms Yesno, who is Anishinaabe, added that Inuit are much more likely to see themselves as Canadian and Indigenous than many people from other Indigenous groups, especially First Nations.
This division between Aboriginal youth and their leadership also arises with the Assembly of First Nations. The chiefs who elected Archibald were themselves all federally elected leaders rather than selected according to traditional methods.
As a result, “many First Nations people and certainly young people find that they feel very distant from the leadership,” Ms. Yesno said, while adding that Ms. Archibald’s election is nonetheless an important moment for Indigenous women. and that she has an important role in her new position.
Ms Archibald will be immediately charged with several important tasks, including ensuring that the government follows through on a plan announced last month to end violence against Indigenous women and girls and deal with the discovery of hundreds of human remains on the grounds of former Indian residential schools.
(This week we published a gallery of historical photos of these schools.)
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ms Archibald, who had served as regional chief for Ontario, said her relationship with Doug Ford, the Conservative premier of Ontario, provided insight into how she would deal with Mr. Trudeau and the other prime ministers. .
“Ask the Ontario government for the many times we have been at daggers drawn,” she said, adding that despite these differences, their overall relationship was positive and productive. “I have the ability to create a respectful and caring space with other leaders and, at the same time, hold them to account. “
It was not Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s experience. Her resignation from cabinet during the SNC-Lavalin case was seen by many Indigenous people as undermining Mr. Trudeau’s dual purpose of reconciling with Indigenous people and advancing the cause of women.
Since becoming an independent Member of Parliament, Ms. Wilson-Raybould has been a fierce critic of the institution. That continued when she announced this week that she would not be standing again in a vote that could take place this fall.
“From my seat over the past six years, I have noticed a change in Parliament, a regression,” she said. wrote in a statement posted online. “It has become increasingly toxic and ineffective while simultaneously marginalizing individuals from certain backgrounds. Federal policy is, in my view, increasingly a shameful triumph of harmful partisanship over substantive action. “
Indigenous children have gone missing in Canada
The remains of what are believed to be Indigenous children have been found at the sites of former residential schools in Canada. Here’s what you need to know:
-
- Background: Around 1883, Aboriginal children in many parts of Canada were forced to attend residential schools in a program of forced assimilation. Most of these schools were run by churches and all prohibited the use of indigenous languages and cultural practices, often through violence. Illnesses, as well as sexual, physical and emotional abuse were widespread. An estimated 150,000 children passed through schools between their opening and closing in 1996.
- Missing children: A National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, put in place as part of the government’s school apology and regulation, found that at least 4,100 students died while attending them, a lot of abuse or neglect, others of illness or accident. In many cases, families never learned of the fate of their offspring, which is now known as the “missing children”.“
- Discoveries : In May, members of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation found 215 bodies at the Kamloops school – which was operated by the Roman Catholic Church until 1969 – after installing ground-penetrating radar. In June, an Indigenous group said the remains of 751 people, mostly children, had been found in anonymous graves on the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.
- Cultural genocide: In a 2015 report, the commission concluded that the system was a form of “cultural genocide”. Murray Sinclair, a former judge and senator who headed the commission, recently said he now believed the number of missing children was “well over 10,000”.
- Apologies and next steps: The commission requested a apologies from the pope for the role of the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Francis stopped before a, but the Archbishop of Vancouver apologized on behalf of his archdiocese. Canada has officially apologized and offered financial and other support for research, but Indigenous leaders believe the government still has a long way to go.
The remark echoed a speech last month in the House of Commons by Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, an Inuk and member of the New Democratic Party of Nunavut.
“Every time I walk on the grounds of the House of Commons, speak in these chambers, I remember every step of the way how I do not belong here,” she said in a speech announcing that she would not be running again and in which she recounted being the victim of racial profiling by parliamentary security.
“The reality is that this institution and the country were created on the backs, trauma and displacement of indigenous peoples. “
With hockey finally on the sidelines, why not pit yourself against the Times of the Times Spelling? You can find all our games here.
A native of Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
How are we?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to nytcanada@nytimes.com.
Do you like this email?
Pass it on to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.
Source link