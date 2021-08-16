Indigenous peoples need recognition, reciprocity and a new social contract

There is a growing understanding of the vital role indigenous peoples play in delivering benefits to all humanity. Credit: UNDP Peru / Mónica Suárez Galindo

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 16 (IPS) – The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the world to reflect on the relationships – between people within and between countries and communities, and between people and nature around the planet.

The virus has also reminded us of the complex interrelationships that make up our world and our responsibilities to others, especially the most vulnerable members of society.

This year’s theme International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which was commemorated on August 9, was “Leaving No One Behind: Indigenous Peoples and the Call for a New Social Contract”. The idea of ​​a “social contract” – an agreement between members of a society to cooperate for the benefit of all – goes back centuries. What is new, however, is an emerging understanding of the vital role indigenous peoples play in providing benefits to all humanity.

First, indigenous peoples have built sustainable food systems and social safety nets that help us reinvent a path for all of society. Three Ecuador Prize the 2020 and 2021 winners show how their robust social systems have enabled them to remain resilient and resourceful, even during a pandemic.

When the pandemic first hit in March 2020, women in the Association of Indigenous Women of the Territory of Cabécar Kábata Könana in the Talamanca region of Costa Rica quickly organized a barter system to ensure that families and isolated communities had enough food. The work of the association is based on rotary and regenerative agriculture, anchored in traditional knowledge.

In the Ecuadorian Amazon, the first containment due to the coronavirus coincided with torrential rains and flooding. Thanks to swift actions by Kichwa leaders, food and hygiene products have reached even the most remote families of the Kichwa indigenous people of Sarayaku.

The group is now working with the GEF Small Grants Program to revitalize ancestral knowledge of traditional medicines.

In Kenya, the Nashulai Maasai Conservancy brings together cutting-edge science with land management and traditional Maasai farming practices. Profits from entrepreneurial initiatives have helped support food and hygiene delivery programs to thousands of people during the pandemic.

Second, indigenous peoples are stewards of much of the land, water and biodiversity that provide a planetary safety net for humanity. According to two recent reports, Territories of life and state of indigenous peoples and local communities, indigenous peoples are the custodians of a third of the earth’s surface.

These territories have proven to be more ecologically intact than other areas and are critically important to global water security, our climate goals and biodiversity conservation, to name but a few. some.

Simply put, we cannot achieve the 2030 Agenda without the support and collaboration of the world’s indigenous peoples. Three examples of Equator Prize winners illustrate just how important (and vast) these lands and waters are.

Kayan Mentarang National Park Indigenous Peoples Deliberation Forum brings together 11 indigenous groups in Kalimantan (Borneo) to protect 20,000 square kilometers under a co-management agreement with the government.

In the Northwest Territories of Canada, the ? Utsël K’é Dene First Nation manages 26,000 square kilometers between Canada’s boreal forest and arctic tundra – a globally significant carbon sink and source of freshwater.

In southern India, the 1,700 indigenous-led members Aadhimalai Pazhangudiyinar Producer Company Limited protects species in the 5,500 square kilometer Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve through organic production and the sustainable harvest of local crops.

Despite this critical importance of indigenous territories to global goals, encroachment by mining and illegal logging continues to expand. Indigenous peoples have the legal right to only about 10% of the world’s land despite their management of more than a third. Intimidation, violence and murder of environmental activists continues to accelerate.

Indigenous peoples provide us with invaluable models of knowledge and practices, based on reciprocity and sharing. Their lands and waters are of untold benefit to all mankind. Yet our current social contract has failed to recognize these contributions.

The time has come for a new social contract.

A good start for such a contract could include: recognizing unique knowledge and practices that can help us chart a new course towards a more sustainable society; strengthen legal recognition of indigenous territories and protection against illegal mining and logging; ensure the safety of conservationists; and ensure a much stronger place at the table of local, regional, national and global dialogues that affect their future.

The new social contract is therefore a contract that supports indigenous peoples locally and helps achieve goals globally.

