Indigenous Peoples in Canada Face ‘Unthinkable Loss’

Indigenous peoples across Canada are grappling with the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children, some as young as three, at the site of a former residential school in the western province of British Columbia this week.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir announced (PDF) Thursday that the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of Kamloops Indian Residential School, claiming that “an unthinkable loss that has been talked about but never documented” had been confirmed.

“To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented dead,” Casimir said.

“Some were only three years old. We have sought a way to confirm this, out of the deepest respect and love for these lost children and their families, understanding that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is the final resting place of these children.

Danielle Morrison, an Anishinaabe lawyer, said “collective pain and trauma” is being felt by Indigenous communities across Canada. “Currently there [are] fires are lit, pipes are lit and ceremonies are organized to honor all these lost lives of these precious children, ”she told Al Jazeera.

“This news is a stark reminder of the violence inflicted by the residential school system and the wounds carried by communities, families and survivors in the present,” the University’s National Center for Truth and Reconciliation also said. of Manitoba in a press release. declaration.

For more than 100 years, Canadian authorities forcibly separated thousands of Indigenous children from their families and forced them to attend boarding schools, which aimed to sever Indigenous family and cultural ties and assimilate children into white Canadian society.

The schools, which were run by churches from the 1870s to 1996, were plagued by physical, mental and sexual abuse, neglect, and other forms of violence, and they created a cycle of intergenerational trauma for them. Indigenous peoples of Canada.

Founded in 1890 and operated by the Catholic Church, Kamloops Indian Residential School eventually became the largest school in Canada’s residential school system, with 500 children at its peak in the early 1950s.

“Residential schools were opened for the sole purpose of removing the Indian from the child,” Morrison said. “It was to assimilate the indigenous peoples into Canada and it is essentially, in the words of one of the superintendents at the time, to get rid of the ‘Indian problem’.

In an online commemoration on Saturday, Karen Joseph, CEO of the charity Reconciliation Canada, said the discovery in Kamloops marked the first time that “whispered knowledge has come true” and that its effect was felt in across the country, especially by residential school survivors.

It is the legacy of Canadian colonialism. A legacy that educators must take into account today, since education has always been used in Canada to harm Indigenous students, families and communities. To teach us that we are wrong. My thoughts are with the families.https://t.co/4WOgcLBxDQ – Alicia Elliott (@WordsandGuitar) May 28, 2021

“Although the children we are talking about now went to Kamloops Indian Residential School, we know that not all of these children were from Kamloops. That was the nature of residential schools, it was to take our children so far from our homelands, ”said Joseph.

“The grief is not localized in this community, and it is a huge burden that they are carrying right now.”

“Cultural genocide”

In 2015, a national truth and reconciliation commission declared that the Canadian government had committed “cultural genocide” by forcing more than 150,000 Indigenous children to attend residential schools.

“The question of what happened to their loved ones and where they were buried haunted families and communities,” the commission said in its report of the children who never returned home. “Throughout the history of Canada’s residential school system, there has been no effort to record system-wide the number of students who have died attending schools each year.

More than 4,100 children have died from illnesses or accidents in schools to date, the commission said, but efforts continue to identify more.

The Canadian government officially apologized for the residential school system in 2008, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that the discovery of children’s bodies “is a painful reminder of this dark and shameful chapter in our country’s history. “.

But observers have pointed out that residential school survivors were forced to sue Ottawa to seek redress and responsibility for what happened to them.

Last year, CBC News reported the government had spent C $ 3.2 million ($ 2.6 million) to fight a group of survivors of St Anne’s Indian Residential School, an abused Ontario residential school, in court over a 10-year period.

Others have also pointed out that even though residential schools may be closed, Indigenous children continue to be taken away from their families in disproportionate numbers across Canada.

According to census data, over 52% of children placed in foster care in 2016 were indigenous, while indigenous children made up only 7.7% of the country’s total population.

“This is not a historic event,” Joseph said during the event online Saturday. “It continues today – the loss of our children and the loss of our people for no reason other than the color of our skin.”