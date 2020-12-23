Indigenous leaders want traditional knowledge to be the centerpiece of the new global biodiversity framework

Members of Dominica’s Kalinago community, the largest indigenous group in the Eastern Caribbean, tour with government officials at a recent event in Kalinago Territory. Courtesy: Alison Kentish

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 23 (IPS) – Once left out of biodiversity treaty negotiations, indigenous peoples now have a say in a historic global framework set to be signed by 190 countries Dominica’s scenic Mahuat River is one of the 8 communities that make up the Kalinago Territory – an area of ​​3,700 acres on the east coast of the Caribbean island that is home to the Kalinago people, the largest indigenous group in the Eastern Caribbean. This is where Whitney Melinard, 19, calls home. Melinard is part of a growing group of Kalinago youth from Dominica, using their voices and platforms to speak out on issues that affect their people.

The Kalinago people have a leader and representative in the House of Assembly, but some of their long-standing concerns mirror those of other indigenous groups, who for the first time have their say in a major biodiversity framework that expected to be signed by 190 countries. next year. This week, indigenous leaders from Asia, the Arctic, Latin America and the Caribbean came together virtually to discuss the outcomes of a December 1-3 meeting on the post-2020 biodiversity plan , which will guide the protection of vital animals, plants and ecosystems for the next ten years. Leaders want concrete action to respect traditional knowledge at the center of the plan, which leaders have pledged to ensure over the past decade, but have failed to do so. For young people from Kalinago like Melinard, this call is urgent.

“Governments must work with us to protect and preserve the natural environment by recognizing and respecting first and foremost the fact that indigenous peoples around the world have always resided in perfect harmony with mother nature. With this in mind, we need enhanced collaboration and consultation between their agencies and our community, especially when making decisions that will affect our environment. In doing so, the Kalinagos will be able to contribute to the decision-making process, ”Melinard told IPS.

Indigenous peoples live where 85% of the world’s biodiversity is found and leaders say it is therefore essential that they be part of any major conservation plan. According to Joji Carino, Senior Policy Advisor for the Forest Peoples Program, the international community has failed to deliver on key promises of the 2011-2020 strategic plan of the Convention on Biological Diversity, in particular the provisions to integrate traditional knowledge, innovations and practices of indigenous communities. in conservation and sustainability initiatives. She says the world can’t afford to be wrong in the new setting.

“A common message is that the global biodiversity targets have not been met, with abundant evidence of how our current systems disentangle the Earth’s support systems. The target on traditional knowledge was not achieved in the same way, with only 10% of Parties reporting its inclusion in national biodiversity strategies and action plans, ”she said.

Indigenous leaders say their people continue to fight for land rights as they face displacement due to activities such as mining and development. They say the COVID-19 pandemic is a great time to reflect on interdependence and approach biodiversity from a resilience-based Indigenous inclusion perspective.

In an interview with IPS, international public lawyer and indigenous peoples’ rights expert Viviana Figueroa said she was optimistic about the way forward. She says the world recognizes the contribution of indigenous peoples as stewards of the natural world. She warns, however, that while traditional knowledge is essential to save the planet, indigenous rights must be respected.

“Target 19 (of the post-2020 framework) says that indigenous peoples should make traditional knowledge available to decision-makers and the public and we say that traditional knowledge is not in the public domain. It is owned by indigenous peoples and can only be accessed if there is an agreement to share this knowledge, ”she said, adding“ at the same time, we are losing our traditional knowledge due to conflicts and destruction of nature and we need a commitment from countries to support us in maintaining and imparting this knowledge. With this knowledge, we can conserve and protect forests. Many of our brothers and sisters have lost their lives in the protection of nature. “

Leaders say indigenous peoples continue to be characterized as backward. They argue that respect for their people should also include land rights and call on governments to make tenure security a reality for them. For some indigenous communities, living in community leads to the displacement of their ancestral homes. For the Kalinago in Dominica, land ownership could provide access to more opportunities for security and elevation.

“Having land titles would put each Kalinago on an equal footing with the majority of other Dominicans. A land title can lead a Kalinago to become economically independent, either by investing in a business or by accessing finance to pursue educational goals. This can be done while maintaining the integrity of our space, ”Melinard told IPS.

The post-2020 biodiversity framework is based on the premise that urgent action is needed globally “ to transform economic, social and financial models, so that the trends that have exacerbated the loss of biodiversity will stabilize over the next 10 years and allow the recovery of ecosystems in the next 20 years, with the next improvements by 2050 to achieve the vision of living in harmony with nature by 2050. ”Indigenous leaders like Joji Carino, the goals are necessary and achievable, but not in the absence of the indigenous community.

“So from the evidence, it shows that if indigenous peoples are not empowered and our knowledge is truly respected, that is, we are also at the table when, for example, plans for development or land use planning is underway, so we’ll hit the road. business as usual. “

