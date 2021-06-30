World
Indigenous groups in Canada report more bodies in school – Times of India
CRANBROOK: A Canadian Indigenous The community said on Wednesday that a search using ground-penetrating radar found 182 human remains in anonymous graves on a site near a former residential school that housed Aboriginal children taken from their families.
The latest tomb find near Cranbrook, B.C. follows reports of similar finds at two other schools run by the Catholic Church, one of more than 600 unmarked graves and the other on 215 bodies.
The Lower Kootenay Band said in a statement that they began using technology last year to excavate the site near the former St. Eugene Mission School, which was operated by the church from 1912 until ‘in the early 1970s. He said research found the remains in anonymous graves, about 3 feet (one meter) deep.
The statement said the remains are believed to be those of people from the Ktunaxa Nation bands, which includes the Lower Kootenay Band, Aq’am and other neighboring First Nations communities.
The Lower Kootenay Band says it is in the early stages of receiving information from reports of what has been found, and is asking the public to respect their privacy.
Last week, Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation said ground-penetrating radar recorded 751 “hits”, indicating that at least 600 bodies were buried at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997. hold the bodies of children and adults, and even people outside the community who attended church there.
A few weeks earlier, what are believed to be the remains of 215 children were found at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops declared Pope Francis agreed to meet with Indigenous survivors of Canada’s infamous residential schools in December amid calls for a papal apology for the Catholic Churchin abuse and death.
Francis had invited delegations to the Vatican and would meet three groups separately – First Nations, Métis and Inuit – during their visit from December 17 to 20. The pope will then preside over a final audience with the three groups on Dec. 20, the conference said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Vatican did not confirm the visit on Wednesday, but the Holy See’s internal information portal reported on the bishops’ statement. Canadian bishops said the trip was pandemic contingent and delegations would include residential school survivors, Indigenous elders and youth, as well as Indigenous leaders and Canadian bishops.
From the 19th century to the 1970s, more than 150,000 Aboriginal children were forced to attend publicly funded Christian residential schools in an attempt to assimilate them into Canadian society. Thousands of children died there from disease or other causes, and many never returned to their families.
Almost three-quarters of the 130 boarding schools were run by Roman Catholic missionary congregations, while others were administered by the Presbyterian, Anglican and United Church of Canada, which is today the largest Protestant denomination in the country. .
The government formally apologized for the politics and the abuse in 2008. Additionally, the Presbyterian, Anglican and United Churches have apologized for their role in the abuse.
The papal apology was one of 94 recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, but the Canadian Bishops’ Conference said in 2018 that the Pope cannot personally apologize for the residential schools.
Former Pope Benedict XVI met former students and victims in 2009 and shared with them his “personal anguish” over their suffering.
After last month’s discovery, Pope Francis expressed his pain and urged religious and political authorities to shed light on “this sad matter,” but did not apologize.
Since the discovery of anonymous graves on the sites of former residential schools, there have been several fires in churches across Canada. Most of the fires have affected First Nations. Vandalism has also been committed against churches and statues in towns.
Four small Catholic churches on native land in rural southern British Columbia were destroyed by suspicious fires and a vacant former Anglican church in northwestern British Columbia was recently damaged in this RCMP said it could be arson.
On Wednesday, the premier of Alberta condemned what he calls “arson in Christian churches” after a historic parish was destroyed in a fire.
“Today in Morinville, the Church of Saint-Jean-Baptiste was destroyed in what appears to have been an indictable arson,” Kenney said in a statement.
RCMP said officers were called in to the suspicious fire at Saint-Jean-Baptiste parish in Morinville, about 40 kilometers north of Edmonton, in the early hours of Wednesday.
