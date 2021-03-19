Indigenous communities in Mexico fight energy projects

Since 2016, residents of three municipalities in the central Mexican state of Puebla have successfully blocked the construction of the private Puebla 1 hydroelectric power station, through a lawsuit arguing that mandatory indigenous consultation was not carried out and that the megaproject will cause damage. This screenshot from a video shows a protest in one of the municipalities by the Fundar Center for Analysis and Research. CREDIT: IPS / Fundar

MEXICO CITY, March 19 (IPS) – Indigenous farmers on communal land have since 2016 blocked a private solar farm in the southeastern Mexican state of Yucatan through legal action, due to the failure of the company to hold consultations with local indigenous communities and the risk of environmental damage.

“They opened roads without the knowledge of the local communities. A consultation took place in another municipality, but not here,” Aurelio Mugarte, an indigenous Mayan, told IPS by telephone.

Like his neighbors, Mugarte cultivates on the ejido of San José Tipceh, 1,468 hectares of public land ceded to the community for cultivation.

The solar energy project is divided into Ticul A and B and belongs to Solar energy Vega, a Mexican subsidiary of the American company Sun Power, whose majority shareholder is the French oil giant Total SE. This involves clearing some 700 hectares of jungle in a sensitive area due to its biodiversity and its karstic terrain, porous and prone to sinkholes.

The state of Yucatan is located on the Yucatan Peninsula, which also includes the states of Campeche and Quintana Roo and is the second most important terrestrial ecosystem in Latin America, after the Amazon rainforest.

Local communities have filed two lawsuits against the park, which reportedly cover parts of the municipalities of Muna, Sacalum and Ticul, about 1,300 km southeast of Mexico City.

The plant is the product of the energy reform of 2013 which opened up the production and marketing of energy in Mexico to domestic and foreign private capital. The transmission and distribution of electrical energy has been left in the hands of the state Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

Following the reform, the government organized three electricity auctions in 2016 and 2017 for the construction of generators that would sell their output to the CFE. In 2016, Vega Solar Energía was one of the winners with Ticul A and B, which will install around 1.22 million solar panels to generate around 600 megawatts (Mw).

“The reform affected us and allowed companies to enter,” Mugarte complained. “The government has sought to promote business. If renewables destroy nature, I don’t see the benefit.”

Now President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in office since December 2018, wants to reverse the energy reform introduced by his predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto in August 2013, at least with regard to electric power.

Electric counter-reform

The new electricity law, enacted on March 9, favors CFE power plants over private generators, even though they are more expensive.

From now on in the Wholesale Electricity Market (MEM), managed by the Autonomous State National Energy Center (Cenace), electric power produced by the national power system must be sold first, ahead of energy from private companies, especially from wind and solar sources.

The government and its party, the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), have not touched the constitution as was done in 2013. But the changes reverse the energy reform that opened production and marketing to private capital.

The 2013 reform aimed to promote competition in the market and lower tariffs. But CFE argued that it had been harmed by the changes and had lost money due to the relegation of the energy it generated. In January, 98 producers participated in the MEM, including CFE and private operators.

With the electrical counter-reform, Cenace must first sell the energy produced by the CFE hydropower plants, then the electricity from fossil fuels and other sources of this public enterprise, then the wind and solar energy from private generators, and finally electrical energy produced with gas and steam in private combined cycle factories.

The Puebla 1 hydroelectric project would divert the Ajajalpan River in the central Mexican state of Puebla, damaging the main water source in three upland municipalities in the northern Mexican region. CREDIT: IPS / Fundar

It also obliges the Autonomous Energy Regulatory Commission to declare invalid the self-supply permits obtained by individuals to produce their own electricity from sources such as gas, hydroelectricity, wind and solar. , in what is called distributed or decentralized production.

It also subjects future production permits to the planning criteria of the Ministry of Energy, which means that they are placed under the provisions of the government. In addition, the new regulations eliminate the requirement for electricity auctions.

The application of the new law is temporarily suspended by order of a judge, although it is assumed that it will continue.

In Latin America’s second-largest economy, with a population of 126 million, electricity consumption currently stands at around 270,000 gigawatt hours, half of which is supplied by CFE and the rest by private operators.

The sources of electricity are mainly fossil fuels (around 76%), hydropower (around 8%), wind (6.59%), solar (4%), nuclear (3%) and geothermal energy (1.5%).

The communities affected by the megaprojects believe that the counter-reform gives them a break, since they will no longer be under the shadow of private companies. But they are not free from the CFE, which has historically ignored their demands.

“We don’t think the changes are benefiting us because the energy is not for us,” said Mugarte, whose area is powered by electricity produced by a thermoelectric plant powered by fossil fuels.

The energy reform left local communities at the mercy of the CFE and the state-owned company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and private companies, as they could not refuse the installation of a project.

Although this requires a social impact assessment and consultations with indigenous communities, these were carried out after the planning and design of the project and became a mere formality.

As a result, affected populations have chosen to sue for the lack of what they see as consultation without pressure, prior to project design and construction and with adequate and timely information.

The same pattern was repeated in other regions of the country such as Yucatan.

In the central state of Puebla, the Deselec 1-Comexhidro company aims to build the Puebla 1 hydroelectric power station to supply electricity to the Mexican subsidiaries of the American distribution chain Walmart, a restaurant chain and a clothing chain. .

“Yes, that has changed things a little bit, because it allows the energy to be Mexican, since its privatization,” José Galindo, member of the indigenous Totonaco people of eastern Mexico, of the East Mexico, told IPS. municipality of San Felipe Petatlán in Puebla. “But nonetheless it is worrying. They want to continue to manage the oil, the contamination, and they want more hydroelectric dams to be built, which will continue to clog the watersheds.”

Galindo, member of the Totonaco Non-Governmental Regional Council, clarified that “we do not feel more supported by the CFE, and we do not think we have better quality energy”.

Since 2016, residents of three municipalities in Puebla have blocked a hydroelectric megaproject on the Ajajalpan River, their main water source, through two lawsuits. The so-called Puebla 1 hydroelectric project would build two dams, Ahuacoya and Zoquiapa, the first of which would be 45 meters high and have a production capacity of 60 Mw.

“There was a mock aboriginal consultation. They already had the permits a few years ago, and they just told people what they wanted to do. Government institutions were part of the mockup. They didn’t. never told us about the project, ”said Galindo, whose municipality of 4,000 residents is located about 230 kilometers south of Mexico City.

Before legislative approval of changes to the electricity marketing system, authorities and organizations of 14 indigenous peoples asked to participate in renewable production.

They raised the need for a “new model of social and democratic energy transition, without the participation of large multinationals or private megaprojects”.

Since 2018, disgruntled communities have managed to shut down at least six renewable energy projects in Yucatan and a hydroelectric power station in Puebla.

The CFE does not plan to invest in renewable energies, because it favors fossil fuels, large hydroelectric power stations and nuclear energy.

Communities such as San José Tipceh and San Felipe Tepatlán only want the projects to be canceled.

“We want the environmental license to be denied. If renewables are to destroy nature, I don’t see the benefits. Let them put it in the desert or somewhere that doesn’t affect nature,” he said. declared Mugarte.

For his part, Galindo hopes that the hydroelectric plant will be canceled. “It would be very important, because there are many rights violations. I want every city to be able to have and control its own energy,” he said.