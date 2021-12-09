India’s Serum Institute has let Africa down on vaccines: Africa CDC

Africa’s health watchdog is denouncing Serum’s recent comments about weak demand for its COVID-19 injections from the continent.

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has let Africa down by withdrawing from talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines, creating mistrust that has affected demand, according to the head of the African Centers for disease control.

John Nkengasong on Thursday denounced Serum’s recent comments that consumption of his COVID-19 injections had slowed due to low demand from Africa and reluctance to vaccinate, saying the real problem was that Serum had acted unprofessionally.

Nkengasong said Serum entered into discussions with the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) last year, and at one point believed a deal was very close, but Serum abruptly ended. to the talks.

“Serum just decided to act very unprofessionally and stop communicating with the AVATT team, which created a situation where we found ourselves extremely unhappy… then we engaged with Johnson & Johnson” , did he declare.

African countries had agreed to buy 400 million doses of COVID vaccines from J&J, abandoning their efforts with Serum, he said.

Then, earlier in 2021, India decided to ban vaccine exports as domestic infections skyrocketed, which created additional distrust abroad, which explained the lack of demand for the country. Africa for Serum vaccines, Nkengasong said.

“If Serum now ships vaccines to COVAX, I don’t know the mechanics of the volumes they ship to COVAX, but it won’t surprise me that countries are now considering this (thinking)” OK, we needed you and of you weren’t there for us, ”he said.

Global vaccine sharing network COVAX continues to experience high demand for Serum’s AstraZeneca vaccine, one of its funders, GAVI, said Thursday following Serum’s comments that absorption had slowed.

“Condescending” comments

Nkengasong called the comments “condescending” from Adar Poonawalla, the managing director of Serum, in a recent interview with British newspaper The Times about weak demand in Africa.

“It’s a combination of reluctance to vaccinate and countries not showing up and ordering the way they claim they would, especially African countries,” Poonawalla said.

“I’m happy to officially say it and hope they read it because maybe they’ll be turned on and do something about it.”

Although vaccine supplies have started to increase in Africa, where only 7.5% of its over 1 billion people are fully immunized, many African countries are finding that they lack the capacity to manage injections.

Up to one million unused vaccine doses supplied through COVAX are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month, underscoring the difficulty African countries have in getting shot, Reuters news agency reported this week.