India’s second wave of COVID-19 shatters livelihoods hopes of poor migrant workers

Migrant workers line up in Kashmir to return home. The second wave of COVID-19 in India has seen masses of people leave towns and villages to return to their rural homes. Credit: Umer Asif / IPS

NEW DEHLI, May 25 (IPS) – Last month, amid the New Delhi coronavirus lockdown, 37-year-old laborer Prakash Kumar wanted to return to his rural home in northern Uttar Pradesh state from India. But instead of traveling the usual few hours by bus, Kumar had to travel for three days.

“The business was closed and there was no more work in the city. The government had kept the buses and trains operational and that is why we decided to leave, ”Kumar told IPS.

But at the main bus terminal, he saw a sea of ​​migrant workers jostling in queues to board buses that could take them home.

Kumar ended up having to wait 24 hours to purchase a ticket. “Due to the huge rush, I had to take another road which was long and long. I also had to walk for many kilometers, ”he said.

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit India hard. On May 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) said India accounted for 46% of all new COVID-19 cases recorded globally and one in four deaths. The highest daily average was on May 9, when more than 400,000 new cases were recorded. Currently, India has recorded just over 245,000 infections daily.

On May 24, Delhi reported 1,900 new cases of COVID-19, a reduction from 3,846 cases last week. These are the lowest reported case rates since March 27.

The total number of cases in the Indian capital stands at 1.42 million, with just over 1.37 million total recoveries and more than 23,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On April 19, in order to prevent the spread of the disease, the government imposed a lockdown in the capital. Construction activities, private businesses, schools, colleges, offices, cinemas, bars and restaurants have all been closed. The judgment remains in force. But with the lockdown and high infection rates in the Indian capital, migrant workers have left the city in droves.

Darshana Kumari is one of them. Kumari worked as a cleaner in the Indian capital for over a year. However, with the resurgence of COVID-19 and the lockdown that followed, the mother-of-two decided to leave town and return to her home in Uttar Pradesh.

“My employer asked me not to come to work anymore. I am also worried about my children. My oldest son is only 12 years old. I’m afraid to even imagine that if something happens to me here, what will happen to my children, ”Kumari told IPS.

She said going home was her only option to save herself and her children from “dangerous illness”.

Originally from the country’s rural belt, migrant workers amount to about 40 million people, according to government estimates. They come to towns and villages to earn a living doing menial jobs in private companies and factories. But the various lockdown states across the country have left many migrant workers jobless.

According to India’s leading business think tank, the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CIME), around 122 million people were unemployed during India’s first lockdown, 75 percent of which were day laborers.

In one recent report, CIME said the unemployment rate fell from 6.5% in March to 7.97% in April.

“While this massive tragedy is only comparable to the mass migration during the partition of the Indian subcontinent when the British left India in 1947, the added element this time around is also the plight of migrant workers. , risking their lives as well as their livelihoods, ”Ram Punyani, prominent Indian writer and civil society activist, wrote recently.

Migrant worker Siraj Alam waits to board a bus in the Indian city of Srinagar to return to his hometown of Bihar. The closure of factories due to COVID-19 has forced millions of workers like him to leave cities and return to their rural homes. Credit: Umer Asif / IPS

Suresh Kumar Yadav, 29, who had worked as a laborer in a cement factory in Delhi, was waiting for a bus to take him to his village in northern Uttar Pradesh. His two-year-old and his wife were sitting by the bus stop, anxiously waiting to get out of town as soon as possible.

“Last year was in March that the first lockdown due to COVID-19 was imposed and we were told to go home. We came back here in September, hoping that we can win now without any anxiety, but the current situation looks scarier than last year, ”Yadav told IPS.

When Delhi’s lockdown was imposed, he and the other factory workers were paid and told their services would no longer be needed. Yadav went to his rented apartment in dismay and dejection. He paid the rent and asked his wife to pack their bags again. “I used to earn 10,000 rupees ($ 150) a month here. Coming back to the village, I don’t know what I would do, what would I gain? Said Yadav.

Reports show that after the April 19 lockdown in Delhi, more than 80,000 migrant workers returned home.

Delhi-based social activist Geeta Aiyar said the displacement of migrant workers in India was wreaking havoc on their livelihoods.

“They were all hoping for some respite this year, but the pandemic is showing its dire side and its direct impact is being felt by the country’s poor migrant workers. There are many who have been infected and have died. Hospitals are already overcrowded and the oxygen shortage is actually killing more people than those due to the virus itself. Therefore, these poor souls have no choice but to flee the city with the few resources they have, ”Geeta told IPS.

Bijay Kumar, who works as an electrician at a private company in Delhi, walked with 10 other men to the station where he hoped to catch a train back to his rural home.

The 35-year-old had worked to repay the bank loan he took out last year to pay for his marriage. But the COVID-19 pandemic shattered all of his dreams and hopes of becoming a man without debt.

“The interest on the loan keeps increasing every month. With the second wave of COVID-19 everything has been closed and as of this month I will not be paid any more because the factory has been closed. I really have no idea what will happen to my family, ”Kumar, whose wife is seven months pregnant and suffers from various health problems, told IPS.

New Delhi-based virologist Dr Naveed Iqbal told IPS the government needs to streamline the exodus of migrant workers from cities as they could carry the deadly virus and spread the disease to rural areas.

“As these workers board buses and trains to reach their villages, they could be potential carriers of the virus. The government should order their quarantine for at least 14 days at their state borders and allow them to do so only after the quarantine period ends. In this way, we can help stop the flow of the virus to the rural areas of the country where the health system is much more dismal than that of the main cities, ”Iqbal said.