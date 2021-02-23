India’s richest family’s wildlife project: the world’s largest zoo

Mukesh Ambani, billionaire owner of Reliance Industries, plans to build a 280-acre zoo with more than 100 species.

Plans to build the world’s largest zoo and animal sanctuary by India’s wealthiest family, which owns the $ 168 billion Reliance Industries corporate empire, have sparked controversy in the country.

The Ambanis are planning to build a 113-hectare (280-acre) zoo and wildlife sanctuary called the “Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom” in the town of Jamnagar in the Indian state of Gujarat, The Week Magazine reported.

Mukesh Ambani, who is worth $ 79 billion, is the owner of Reliance and the 12th richest person in the world.

The “pet project” is led by his son Anant Ambani, 25, who is a board member of Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance, according to a Business Insider report.

In January, Reliance Industries struck a deal with the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati to obtain two rare black panthers in exchange for two pairs of zebras from Israel, an exchange that activists and local political parties criticized. , according to Northeast Now News.

“It seems that even wild animals kept in captivity in zoos cannot escape the tentacles of big corporate houses, like the recent ‘silent’ transfer of two black panthers from the Guwahati State Zoo to a zoo in Gujarat set up by the Ambanis Trust Group has proven it, ”Bobbeeta Sharma, head of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, said in a statement, according to the publication.

On Sunday, around 100 activists gathered in front of the Guwahati zoo to demonstrate against the transfer of the panthers, according to the English-language daily Telegraph India.

The Ambani family live in a 27-story tower in Mumbai that has three helipads and reportedly cost $ 1 billion to build.

The zoo is expected to be home to nearly 100 species of animals, birds and reptiles from India and around the world, which would also include African lions, Bengal tigers and Komodo dragons, Business Insider reported, citing local media reports.