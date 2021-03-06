World
India’s 10 million doses will have no impact on poor countries’ access to vaccines, UK says – Times of India
LONDON: UK Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi defended 10 million shipment doses of Covishield en route from India amid some concerns it would impact Covid-19 vaccine supplies for poorer countries.
The minister responsible for overseeing the UK’s immunization program said the vaccine doses developed by the Serum Institute from India, in collaboration with Oxford / AstraZeneca, have always been destined for Great Britain and assurances have been sought that delivery would not affect other supplies.
“We have, of course, asked for assurance from AstraZeneca and Serum that our doses will not impact their engagement with low- and middle-income countries of the world,” Zahawi told the Associated Press in an interview on Friday.
“And they’re making about 300 million doses available to low- and middle-income countries. You saw these arrive in Accra, Ghana, last week and in the Philippines this week … and in Ivory Coast as well. And you’re going to see a lot more of that volume coming out as well, ”he says.
Non-governmental organizations such as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) had raised concerns that shipments from India would cut supplies to developing countries.
The minister insisted that this was not the case and that supplies to the world would also be deployed by the The United Nations supported COVAX system.
Britain has acquired the rights to around 457 million doses of various vaccines, estimated to be three times the total needed to fully immunize everyone in the country.
While some of the remaining doses may be offered through bilateral relationships, “most of it will be offered by COVAX,” Zahawi said.
Meanwhile, in an update from Downing Street on Friday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that by midnight on Thursday 21.3 million people had been vaccinated in the UK – two-fifths of the total adult population of the country.
The government has set a target at the end of July to immunize all adults with at least one of the two-dose vaccines.
“We are on track to meet our goal of providing a first dose to anyone aged 50 or over, or in an at-risk group, by April 15. And all adults by the end of July, ”Hancock said.
The minister also confirmed that UK coronavirus cases are “steadily decreasing” and that the country is moving in the “right direction” with the pandemic.
The average daily number of cases is now 6,685 – the lowest since late September 2020 and the UK weekly case rate is now 84 per 100,000.
“Deploying the vaccine has allowed us to set our roadmap for how carefully we are going to lift some of the restrictions we have all endured for far too long,” Hancock added.
It comes as the UK begins its first phase of lifting strict lockdown restrictions with schools reopening from Monday.
The coronavirus has so far killed 124,495 people, along with more than 4.2 million confirmed cases, in the UK.
