Indian Zee bets on Pakistani show for success

New Delhi, India -The most unlikely of Indian media companies is doing the unthinkable.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, a $ 944 million (revenue), Mumbai-based media conglomerate is banking on the appeal of a Pakistani drama series to grab attention and a significant chunk of the global audience for the streaming.

On Friday, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam (roughly translated as An Ode to Murderous Beauties), a seven-part noir anthology that Zee produced and shot in Pakistan, stumbles upon Zee5 Global, his streaming platform.

This is Zee5’s fourth and most ambitious Pakistani series to date, created by Meenu Gaur, an Indo-British writer-director whose latest release in Pakistan, the 2013 film Zinda Bhaag, became the third participation. at the Oscars of this country.

Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam will be available to stream in 190 countries, except Pakistan, where the platform is banned.

Zee hopes the lure of her high-profile series, which stars some of Pakistan’s best-known actors, including six actresses who play femme fatales in bloody pursuit of cheating men, will make up for the loss by drawing audiences to at home as well as at home The South Asian diaspora is made up of 43 million people, including Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Indians living in the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

“Together they represent one of the largest diasporas in the world, which makes it extremely important,” Archana Anand, chief commercial officer of Zee5 Global, told Al Jazeera, adding that the United States already generates more than 40% of their international income.

The Zee Group is a major player in the Indian satellite cable market with 45 news and entertainment television channels in several regional languages. He’s nurtured his national audience for more than two decades with his high-pitched, chauvinistic prime-time news and a steady regimen of melodramatic daily soaps that twirl on Hindu traditions and toxic but sacred marital ties.

By adding a Pakistani series in Urdu to the mix, Zee hopes to make big strides for audiences at a pivotal moment in streaming.

India’s $ 1.5 billion streaming market is one of the fastest growing in the world and is expected to reach $ 4 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 report from RBSA Advisors, a in Mumbai.

This pot of gold attracts a lot of investment and content that competes for viewers and subscribers.

India’s streaming market is one of the fastest growing in the world [File: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]

The stakes are high for Zee5, which has just 9% of India’s streaming market share, which is far lower than its overseas rivals Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar, which together account for 57% of the pie, according to the RBSA report.

This despite the production of Bollywood films by Zee and a series of very popular long-running series available in 18 languages ​​(12 regional and six foreign) on its various channels in India and abroad as well as on its platform of streaming. Even after his imminent merger with Sony Pictures Networks India, this size is not expected to increase much as Sony’s streaming platform only has a 4% market share.

Content is king

Digital subscription revenues in India in 2020 grew 49% to 28 million registered Indians, nearly three times the 10.5 million paying subscribers the year before, according to a report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of commerce and industry and Ernest & Young (FICCI-EY).

A report by the Boston Consulting Group and the Confederation of Indian Industry found that 30% of viewers rated original content exclusive to the platform as their most watched genre.

In 2020, streaming sites in India spent $ 135 million to create approximately 1,200 hours of original content across 220 titles, according to the FICCI-EY report. This figure is lower than the previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic. By 2021, the amount spent is expected to reach $ 253 million.

Some other Indian streaming platforms, like MX Player, have acquired Pakistani shows in Urdu, while Eros Now has a content deal with Pakistani channel Hum TV and has produced a Pakistani web series. But Zee5, with its roster of original and courageous Pakistani series, has a definite advantage.

Zee5 doesn’t share its subscription numbers, or how much money it spends creating original shows, but in a market dominated by multinational players with deep pockets, it must seek out content that immediately appeals to binge-watchers alike. home, but also has cinematic clout in attracting global audiences, including the 50 percent of the Indian diaspora who pay to watch Indian content.

Pakistani series, a bit like Korean dramas, have an inherent warmth and decency. They also have a loyal following in South Asia.

The Indian love for Pakistani series dates back to the 1980s, the so-called “golden age of Pakistani television”. Mention Dhoop Kinare or Tanhaiyan even today in most salons on the subcontinent, and you’ll likely hear nostalgic sighs of love.

Zee knows this because he has already harnessed the power of the Pakistani playoffs to his advantage.

In 2014, he launched a channel in India, Zindagi, with only Pakistani series despite fears of closures that occur whenever there is a surge in tensions between India and Pakistan.

Shailja Kejriwal (pictured) was the creative force behind Zee’s efforts to line up Pakistani shows [File: Courtesy Zee5]

“Zindagi was born out of the belief that stories know no borders,” Shailja Kejriwal, the creative force behind the channel, told Al Jazeera. The immediate sensation was a show called Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which catapulted Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to stardom overnight. “The audience couldn’t get enough of him and all the shows featuring [him] done in a spectacular way, ”Kejriwal recalls.

But two years later, in September, following an attack on the headquarters of an Indian army brigade in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir that left 19 Indian soldiers dead, Zindagi gave up. all Pakistani broadcasts. Khan’s role in a Bollywood film that was to be a blockbuster has been reduced to a fleeting appearance.

Zindagi also struggled to survive, taking on different digital roles and avatars for a time. But he couldn’t regain his fame and returned last year as the producer of original Pakistani content for Zee5 Global, with Kejriwal as Creative Director.

Zindagi was a channel with domestic obligations to the sentiments of the government and the public. But a streaming platform has fewer such constraints.

In August of last year, Zindagi launched on Zee5 her very first Pakistani production, a 10-part feminist series Churails (Witches). The show was a success in Pakistan. But a month later, a steamy clip from the series went viral and the State Bank of Pakistan blocked all forms of payment for Zee5.

In June of this year, Dhoop Ki Deewar (which translates to Wall of Sunlight), another Pakistani show produced by Zindagi on Zee5, was all the rage. A cross-border love affair between an Indian Hindu boy and a Pakistani Muslim girl, it has been criticized for many things, including questioning the two nation theory.

“Circumstances play a role in putting things on hold from time to time,” Kejriwal said. “So we take a step back and then we arrive with redoubled energy to take two steps forward! This is Zindagi’s reality!

Now Zindagi, which means life in Urdu, has made the game better.

A black feminist, a desi angle

Noir cinema evokes a morally gloomy world where somber figures hide in the dark, stray cats prowl in damp alleys, men in top hats and figures under a dim lamppost let out cigarette smoke and femme fatales in satin dresses and birdcage veils sound the death knell.

Zee5 has four more Pakistani shows set for release [File: Courtesy Zee5]

Director Gaur says she wanted to overthrow the noir genre and got the nod from Kejriwal.

“I like the genre, but it really bothered me that we had never known the femme fatale except from the point of view of the man … I wanted to do black from the perspective of femme fatale, feminist, and I wanted to do it in Southeast Asia, from a desi perspective, ”Gaur told Al Jazeera.

Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam has as protagonists women fatales in saris and jhumka earrings. They smoke, abuse, drink, make love and kill.

“I believe there are a multitude of stories that need to be told if we go beyond the goddess and the bitch tropes,” Kejriwal said. “Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is one such anthology that celebrates and is an ode to the ‘imperfect’ woman.”

Sarwat Gilani, a popular Pakistani actress who plays one of those flawed women on the show, says it was liberating to do things she hadn’t done in her 20-year acting career.

“As a performer, we were all thrilled to do things we couldn’t on TV,” she told Al Jazeera. “There’s only that you can do, you know, being in a box.” It totally took us out of the box.

Gilani recalled a scene where she had to act drunk. “I [had] never acted drunk… on screen… How do you translate that feeling and that body language and that, you know, the voice on the screen? So it was very difficult for me, ”she said.

Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam was filmed in three different cities in Pakistan but takes place in a mythical space called Androon Sheher, which Kejriwal says is a microcosm of South Asian society. “It’s a space inhabited by all the characters we see, who grow up in this part of the world,” she said.

There’s the wealthy socialite, the loving couple, the child prostituting themselves, the undercover cop, the gay drug lord, the virtuous Anglo-Asian mother, and a crumbling but charming building with a very Indian Hindu name – Dhani. Ram Mansion.

“If you go to any old town [in the subcontinent], so these are the names of the buildings… These are basically pre-partition buildings… And that’s the reality, ”Gaur said.

Such pieces and trinkets from a shared past are designed not only to arouse a longing for what once was, but also to strike many chords and keep viewers’ eyes foggy and hooked.

At least that’s what Zee5’s Anand hopes for, who has four more Pakistani shows set to air with the aim of making Zee5 the “go-to platform for real and authentic South Asian storytelling.”