Indian variant Covid-19 spreads to neighboring countries; detected in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh – Times of India
DHAKA / COLOMBO: India’s neighbors – Sri Lanka and Bangladesh – reported the first cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, also known as B.1.617, urging authorities to use caution to contain its spread.
Bangladesh overnight detected six people, who had recently traveled to India, infected with the Indian variant of Covid-19, the spokesperson for the Directorate-General for Health Services (DGHS), Professor, said on Saturday. Dr Nazmul Islam Munna.
Of the six people, two were detected in the national capital Dhaka. All are currently kept in quarantine.
“Six people have been found to be carriers of the Indian variant so far and we expect more people to be detected with identical types of the virus in the coming days,” Munna told PTI.
“This development means that we in Bangladesh need extreme caution, full adherence to health guidelines. If we uphold the guidelines, no variant – lethal or not – can cause major problems,” said Munna.
Following the detection of the Indian variant, Bangladesh extended the closure of the land borders with India on Saturday for an additional 14 days.
Bangladesh last month sealed its borders with India amid the rampant number of coronavirus cases in the neighboring country. But officials and reports said many people have come to Bangladesh from India under special arrangements and some have fled a mandatory quarantine, increasing the risk of the pandemic spreading.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka on Saturday detected its first case of the Indian variant of the coronavirus in a person recently returned from India.
The Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at Sri Jayewardenapura University said in a report that the infected person was found in a quarantine center for returnees in Colombo.
The sample was one of several other samples obtained for testing until April 30.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases.
Sri Lanka recorded 19 deaths on Friday, the highest death toll in a single day. The total number of deaths in the country from Covid-19 stands at 764. The country has more than 1,21,000 coronavirus infections.
Bangladesh has reported 45 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,878. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 7,72,127 with 1,285 new infections reported on Saturday.
SARS-CoV2 variant B.1.617 or the “ Indian strain ”, which was feared to contribute to an outbreak of coronavirus cases in India, has been named as the variants of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update last month.
In its report, the WHO said the Indian strain of the coronavirus has been found in at least 17 countries.
The B.1.617 variant has three new spike protein mutations. Two mutations – E484Q and L452R – are in the area of importance for antibody-based neutralization.
The third mutation – P681R – allows the virus to penetrate cells a little better. These are defining characteristics of the variant.
The B.1.617 variant has been found to be widely used in Maharashtra and Delhi which were hit hard by a devastating second wave of the pandemic.
Experts have said the Indian strain of coronavirus has a higher transmissibility similar to the UK variant, but there is little evidence so far that it is more deadly than the original virus.
Anurag Agrawal, director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), told PTI: “As far as we know, neither the UK variant nor this (B.1.617) is associated with increased severity. disease or death. UK strain has been shown to have higher transmissibility and B.1.617 may have increased transmissibility. ”
“But that (that the B.1.617 variant has more transmissibility) has not been proven and there are several features to prove it and the studies are not complete,” he said.
The original variant from India – officially known as B.1.617 – was first detected in October. The UK’s Public Health England (PHE) last month categorized two more subtypes – B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3.
Experts believe that of the three, the B.1.617.2 variant is at least as transmissible as the so-called Kent variant, which had been detected in England late last year and led to the second wave of coronavirus infections in the UK earlier this year.
Meanwhile, English health authorities on Friday elevated a subtype of the so-called Indian variant of under investigation to a variant of concern (VOC) following an increase in the number of cases in the UK and evidence of community transmission .
B.1.617.2, classified as variant under investigation (VUI) on April 28, is now known as VOC-21APR-02 after being found to be at least as transmissible as the so-called Kent variant, detected in England . last year and the dominant UK variant so far.
