Indian police are investigating whether the crooks used thousands of shots of salt water instead of vaccines.

Like india intensifies its vaccination efforts Amid fears of yet another wave of coronavirus, officials are investigating allegations that thousands of people may have received fake vaccine injections in the financial capital, Mumbai.

Police have arrested 14 people suspected of being involved in a program of giving injections of salt water instead of doses of vaccine at nearly a dozen private vaccination sites in Mumbai over the past two months. Organizers, including medical professionals, reportedly charged between $ 10 and $ 17 per dose, according to authorities, who said they confiscated more than $ 20,000 from suspects.

“Those arrested are charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery,” said Vishal Thakur, a Mumbai police officer.

More than 2,600 people have come to the camps to receive injections of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured and marketed in India under the name Covishield. Some said they became suspicious when their pictures did not appear on the Indian government’s online immunization tracking portal, and when the hospitals that the organizers claimed to be affiliated with did not match the names on the vaccination certificates. that they had received.