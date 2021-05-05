Indian official self-isolates during G7 talks after possible Covid exposure

LONDON – India’s Foreign Minister, visiting London for a gathering of ministers from the world’s biggest industrial powers, said on Wednesday he was self-isolating after coming into contact with people who tested positive for the coronavirus .

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on twitter that he had been made aware of possible exposure to positive cases of coronavirus. “As a measure of great caution,” he said, he had decided to participate in the events virtually.

The event, which was held prior to a summit of leaders of the coterie of nations known as the Group of 7, was heralded as the first major in-person diplomatic gathering since the start of the pandemic. Other members of the Indian delegation were also isolating themselves.

It comes like India experiences devastating spike in coronavirus cases, and the announcement of the self-isolation of the country’s delegation eloquently recalled that while some countries with robust vaccination campaigns are preparing to reopen completely, others remain in the grip of the pandemic.