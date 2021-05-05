Indian official self-isolates during G7 talks after possible Covid exposure
LONDON – India’s Foreign Minister, visiting London for a gathering of ministers from the world’s biggest industrial powers, said on Wednesday he was self-isolating after coming into contact with people who tested positive for the coronavirus .
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on twitter that he had been made aware of possible exposure to positive cases of coronavirus. “As a measure of great caution,” he said, he had decided to participate in the events virtually.
The event, which was held prior to a summit of leaders of the coterie of nations known as the Group of 7, was heralded as the first major in-person diplomatic gathering since the start of the pandemic. Other members of the Indian delegation were also isolating themselves.
It comes like India experiences devastating spike in coronavirus cases, and the announcement of the self-isolation of the country’s delegation eloquently recalled that while some countries with robust vaccination campaigns are preparing to reopen completely, others remain in the grip of the pandemic.
Foreign ministers of the Group of 7 countries – the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – met in London this week alongside representatives from Australia, Brunei, the India, South Africa and South Korea.
The first face-to-face meeting of foreign ministers comes just weeks before the G7 summit, which will be the first face-to-face meeting of world leaders in two years.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the decision to hold the June summit in person. “We have very important relations with India and with our G7 partners,” he told reporters. according to the BBC. “If I understand correctly, what has happened is that the individuals concerned are all isolating themselves now.”
The Indian delegation had not yet attended the central events held at Lancaster House in London, but attended other meetings, including with Priti Patel, Britain’s Home Secretary.
It is not known how many members of the Indian delegation were vaccinated, but many officials the foreign minister met received at least one dose of the vaccine.
With the required masking and social distancing measures in place, public health officials have determined that the risk to meeting attendees is low. Those who attended were not asked to isolate themselves.
As part of the coronavirus protocols, daily testing was required for those present.
Footage from the event at Lancaster House showed officials gathered in a large hall, in a large circle, separated by clear plastic barriers on Tuesday.
The British Foreign Office said in a statement it deeply regrets that Dr Jaishankar was unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting in person, but added: “This is exactly why we have put in place strict Covid protocols and daily testing. “
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tested negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday, the office said.
Understanding the Covid Crisis in India
A representative of the US State Department, who attended the London meetings, said the delegation had been informed that the precautionary measures in place would allow activities to continue as planned.
“We have no reason to believe any member of our delegation is in danger,” said Ned Price, a State Department spokesperson. “We will continue to follow the advice of public health professionals in the future and adhere to the same strict Covid-19 protocols.”
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated in the G7 discussions this week and met with MM. Johnson and Raab on the sidelines of the summit.
Mr Johnson, who contracted the coronavirus last year, has received a dose of vaccine. At the top of the agenda were talks on cooperation between the two countries on coronavirus relief efforts. A The surge in coronavirus cases has devastated India in recent weeks, with record the number of new daily infections reported this week, and a late rollout of the vaccine exacerbates the problem.
Mr Blinken also met Dr Jaishankar on Monday evening. The two delegations sat socially distant and masked across from each other, according to reporters traveling with the secretary of state, and then made brief remarks to the media.
Dr Jaishankar was also due to attend a G7 dinner on Tuesday evening with Mr Blinken and other foreign ministers. We don’t know if he attended.
Travel from India to Britain has recently been restricted amid the surge in cases, with travel allowed only for UK citizens and residents from India. Those permitted to enter must enter a mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival. However, government guidelines provide exemptions from some of the measures for representatives of foreign countries who travel to the country on official business.