Indian Muslim minority targeted during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI, India, June 03 (IPS) – A Muslim call center operator in a COVID-19 “war room”, who once considered himself a COVID warrior, is now unemployed after being falsely qualified by a senior politician and key member of a bed-for-bribe scam. He is a victim of rising Islamophobia in India as the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic – with little evidence of condemnation from authorities, activists say.

In early May, a member of parliament from the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, Tejasvi Surya, broke into a COVID-19 “war room”, allegedly to expose an alleged “bed-for-bribe” scam. -wine”.

In a video that was broadcast live on his social media and later shown repeatedly by numerous media outlets, he read 16 names, chosen from the 205 operators of the municipal helpline. All 16 names were Muslim.

In the video, Ravi Subramanya, member of the BJP in the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and uncle of Surya, asks, “Did you appoint them in some sort of madrasa (Islamic school) or corporate?

The “war room” is a COVID-19 war room in the southern Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area with 400 lines and receives around 3,000 calls from citizens across the city every day, according to reports.

What followed were WhatsApp text messages with the names listed by Surya – with the named employees tagged as “terrorists.” the viral messages on social media, claimed that this “terrorist team” was ripping off patients by offering intensive care unit (ICU) beds at exorbitant fees and even reserving those beds for members of the Muslim community.

According to reports, all 16 have been fired. IPS contacted one of the named call center operators who spoke to us on condition of anonymity.

“In April of this year, I would proudly call myself a ‘COVID warrior’, helping those in need of urgent disease-related information,” Faiz Akhtar (name changed) said in an exclusive interview. “My heart sank when I saw the term ‘terrorist’ written next to my name in WhatsApp messages shortly after the MP called out my name in public alleging corruption against me.

He told IPS that he was taken in a van, like a common criminal, to the police station and that his photos were taken as if he had committed a crime. “Maybe having a Muslim name was my crime,” he said.

Faiz, who is the sole breadwinner for his family, said that despite the existence no evidence against him and the 16 other appointees, he has not yet been reinstated in his post. This despite the assurances of the management of the southern zone of the BBMP.

While India was (and is) reeling from the second wave of Covid-19, which at its peak recorded more than 300,000 cases one day, the blatant Islamophobia surrounding the pandemic and disinformation around Indian Muslims and their connection to the virus continues.

Last year, Muslims were labeled as “crown propagators,” and this trend has not stopped.

Dr Zafarul Islam Khan, former chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission, in an exclusive interview with IPS, said that when the national lockdown was declared in India last year, the residents of Tableeghi Jamaat were evicted from their homes. center by the police “as if they were criminals”.

The Tableeghi Jamaat are an international group of Muslims who meet annually in Delhi for a religious congregation.

The deportation and arrests received extensive live media coverage.

The group had already started its annual conference at its hub in Delhi’s Nizamuddin region before the official lockdown was announced.

“They were taken to various ‘quarantine centers’ across Delhi. But these “quarantine centers” were like prisons where they were locked up with little care, premature food, no drugs or doctors, ”Khan said.

As chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission at the time, he lobbied relentlessly on the Delhi government authorities until the conditions of the detainees improved.

Reports say the center continued to be targeted by police after the COVID-19 emergency was declared.

Later the courts critical the scapegoat of the congregation, many of whom were foreigners, for the pandemic.

“It was a golden opportunity for the get up media (pocket dog) who started a story saying that Muslims were carrying out a heinous and planned plot to spread the coronavirus in the country, and the term “Corona Jihad” was coined to describe this so-called conspiracy “, a added Khan.

What helps and encourages a stereotype is when it appears to gain government sanction and when those who appear liberal and anti-community use their privileged position to further the witch hunt a community faces. There are significant indications that this is the case in India.

Surya’s open statement from some Muslim employees allegedly involved in the bed scam in Bangalore and the Delhi state government and central government giving separate figures on COVID-19 patients linked to Tablighi Jamaat in their outlets Daily press has made life very difficult for the Muslim minority in India.

Khan wrote a letter to Delhi’s health minister saying it was unfair that Jamaat’s cases were mentioned separately – when no other figure in religious communities was singled out.

“The Minister of Health granted my request, and two days later the separate mention of Jamaat in the daily briefings was stopped. A day later, the central government also put an end to this questionable practice, ”Khan said.

Prateek Sinha, one of the co-founders of a fact-checking platform called Altnews, told IPS how community information has been the mainstay of the Indian disinformation scene since its platform launched.

“We have seen a deliberate attempt to portray Muslims in a bad light, by trying to blame Muslims for different things that are happening in the country,” Sinha said.

During the pandemic, there had been misinformation of all kinds. However, the way Muslims were turned into scapegoats by the media, political parties and liberals was a disturbing trend.

From being called Corona Jihadi (a term used to falsely attribute the spread of disease by Muslims to a plot to kill non-Muslims) to being singled out for alleged scams without any substantiated evidence, the biggest Indian minority continues to face a pandemic of discrimination. and scapegoat, as part of the larger pandemic facing the world.

Maria salim is a member of the IPS UN board

