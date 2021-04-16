Indian COVID vaccine maker urges Biden to lift export embargo

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, says the US embargo on the export of raw materials is hurting vaccine production.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, has urged President Joe Biden to lift a United States embargo on exports of raw materials that are hurting its production of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Respected @POTUS, if we are serious about coming together to fight this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the United States, I humbly ask you to lift the embargo on raw material exports out of the United States. United so vaccine production can increase, ”SII chief executive Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet on Friday.

Respected @POTUS, if we are serious about coming together to fight this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the United States, I humbly ask you to lift the embargo on raw material exports outside the United States so that the vaccine production could increase. Your administration has the details. 🙏🙏 – Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 16, 2021

The SII manufactures the AstraZeneca shot, which accounts for more than 91 percent of the 115.5 million doses administered in the country. The company will soon start producing the Novavax vaccine.

Vaccinations fall from the peak

Poonawalla’s call came as daily COVID-19 vaccinations in India slowed from their peak earlier this month, while new infections set a record, government data showed on Friday.

India reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world this month. Its total of 14.3 million is the highest after the United States, with 174,308 deaths.

In the midst of the peak and after administering and selling tens of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine overseas, India suddenly found itself running out of drugs.

He abruptly changed the rules to allow him to speed up vaccine imports, after pushing back foreign drugmakers like Pfizer.

Vaccinations peaked at 4.5 million doses on April 5, but have averaged about three million a day since then, according to the government portal Co-Win for coordinating vaccinations.

Many vaccination centers in India are now rationing supplies, although they are only inoculating people over 45, after launching the campaign in mid-January with frontline workers.

It has administered the most doses in the world after the United States and China, but it ranks much lower on a per capita basis.

Many states have sought to expand the vaccination campaign to all adults, but the government has said doses are “limited.”

The government said on Friday that the country had a stockpile of around 30 million doses. According to his vaccine trend last week, this will be enough for 10 days.

India gave emergency clearance to Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine this week, and imports to cover up to 125 million people will begin this month. The government has also urged Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to sell their photos to India.

It has also enabled biomedical research organization Haffkine Institute, based in the state of Maharashtra, to produce the locally grown shot Covaxin as developer Bharat Biotech struggles to increase production.